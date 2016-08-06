Suicidal Tendencies stream new track Clap Like Ozzy

Suicidal Tendencies have made their track Clap Like Ozzy available to stream.

It’s the first song to be unveiled from the thrash heroes’ upcoming 12th album World Gone Mad, which is released on September 30 and features former Slayer man Dave Lombardo on drums.

Clap Like Ozzy can be heard below and it is available as an instant download with pre-orders of World Gone Mad.

Suicidal Tendencies say: “The new Suicidal Tendencies CD World Gone Mad comes out September 30th, but pre-sales start today. Order it now and get the song Clap Like Ozzy as an instant download on iTunes and Amazon.

“Featuring the legendary Dave Lombardo on drums, it’s truly Cyco and Brutal! It also will be available as a special blue coloured vinyl double LP.”

On working with the band on their follow-up to 2013’s 13, Lombardo previously said: “I think it’s very typical and very traditional Suicidal Tendencies. Our frontman Mike Muir has a very special style in which he writes his music and his lyrics and his structures. And I love it.

“It takes me back to how it all started, which was that punk attitude. I’m very happy to be a part of his organisation.”

Suicidal Tendencies hit the road with Megadeth in September, ahead of a tour with Agnostic Front early next year.

Suicidal Tendencies World Gone Mad album art

Suicidal Tendencies World Gone Mad tracklist

Clap Like Ozzy The New Degeneration Living For Life Get Your Fight On! World Gone Mad Happy Never After One Finger Salute Damage Control The Struggle Is Real Still Dying To Live This World

Aug 06: Saint Maurice De Gourdans Stade Regis Perrin, France

Aug 07: Lokeren Lokerse Feesten, Belgium

Aug 20: Stockton San Joaquin County Fairgrounds, CA

Sep 02: Denver Riot Fest, CO

Sep 20: Casper Events Center, WY

Sep 22: Las Vegas Joint, NV (with Megadeth)

Sep 27: Seattle WaMu Theater, WA (with Megadeth)

Sep 28: Eugene Matthew Knight Arena, OR (with Megadeth)

Sep 29: San Jose City National Civic, CA (with Megadeth)

Oct 01: Bloomfield 1st Bank Center, CO (with Megadeth)

Oct 03: Council Bluffs Mid American Complex, IA (with Megadeth)

Oct 04: St Pail Roy Wilkins Auditorium, MN (with Megadeth)

Oct 05: Chicago Sears Centre, IL (with Megadeth)

Oct 07: Moline iWireless Centre, IL (with Megadeth)

Oct 08: Milwaukee UWM Panther Arena, WI (with Megadeth)

Oct 09: Detroit Loe Louis Arena, MI (with Megadeth)

Oct 11: Bethlehem Sandes Event Center, PA (with Megadeth)

Oct 12: Worcester DCU Center, MA (with Megadeth)

Oct 13: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT (with Megadeth)

Oct 14: Newark Prudential Center, NJ (with Megadeth)

Oct 16: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ (with Megadeth)

Suicidal Tendencies and Agnostic Front European tour 2017

Jan 18: Berlin Astra Kulturhaus, Germany

Jan 19: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Jan 20: Brno Sono, Czech Republic

Jan 21: Dresden Eventwerk, Germany

Jan 22: Torhout De Mast, Belgium

Jan 23: Hamburg Grose Freiheit, Germany

Jan 24: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Jan 25: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany

Jan 26: Milano Live Club, Italy

Jan 27: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland

Jan 28: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany

Jan 29: London O2 Forum, UK

