Megadeth release Post American World video

Megadeth have released a video for their track Post American World, taken from latest album Dystopia.

The promo features Lamb Of God drummer Chris Adler, who guested with Dave Mustaine’s band for their 15th record – and who’s now been replaced permanently by Dirk Verbeuren.

Mustaine says: “Post American World was an eerie video shoot right from the beginning. Shot in just one day with only our guitars and drums, I knew that this was going to be amazing.

“There’s something to be said about the simplicity of an artist and only his guitar or drums. This is a less-is-more concept, and director Jake Macpherson nailed it.”

Megadeth have also confirmed a new run of North American tour dates, which also feature Amon Amarth, Suicidal Tendencies, Metal Church and Havok.

The 18-show run commences on September 20, with tickets on sale on July 22 (Friday). Megadeth were forced to cancel the last two dates of their current European tour after bassist David Ellefson broke his foot.

Meanwhile, Verbeuren’s former band Soilwork have wished him well with his new position. Vocalist Bjorn ’Speed’ Strid says: “Together we have created a beast of a band. I strongly believe this is very much a new era for us – and that we still have so much left to say.”

Megadeth North American tour with Amon Amarth, Suicidal Tendencies, Metal Church and Havok

Sep 20: Casper Events Center, WY

Sep 22: Las Vegas Joint, NV

Sep 24: Devore San Manuel Amphitheater (Ozzfest), CA

Sep 27: Seattle WaMu Theater, WA

Sep 28: Eugene Matthew Knight Arena, OR

Sep 29: San Jose City National Civic, CA

Oct 01: Bloomfield 1st Bank Center, CO

Oct 03: Council Bluffs Mid American Complex, IA

Oct 04: St Pail Roy Wilkins Auditorium, MN

Oct 05: Chicago Sears Centre, IL

Oct 07: Moline iWireless Centre, IL

Oct 08: Milwaukee UWM Panther Arena, WI

Oct 09: Detroit Loe Louis Arena, MI

Oct 11: Bethlehem Sandes Event Center, PA

Oct 12: Worcester DCU Center, MA

Oct 13: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Oct 14: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Oct 16: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

