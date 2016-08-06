Gregg Allman cancels tour over 'serious health issues'

Gregg Allman has cancelled 28 tour dates “due to serious health issues.”

The former Allman Brothers Band star hasn’t specified the nature of his health problems, but says he is under the care of doctors at the Mayo Clinic.

He has pulled the plug on all of his tour dates up until October 29, when he plans to return to the stage for a scheduled appearance at his own Laid Back Festival at the Lakewood Amphitheatre in Atlanta, Georgia. A string of shows with ZZ Top are among the affected dates.

Allman, 68, says: “I want to thank my fans and friends for supporting me while I rest up and focus on getting better and back on the road as soon as I can.

“I’ve been working hard with my band, my pride and joy, to play our music for everyone. We’ll see y’all in October.”

Allman drew the curtain on the Allman Brothers Band in 2014, saying the death of his brother Duane had left the band without a leader.

He said: “Every organisation needs a leader, a focal point. That’s something the Allman Brothers, after my brother died, never had.

“It was just a bunch of head chefs together. I’m not saying anything down about the Allman Brothers. It was a beautiful experience. It might have lasted a little bit long.”

Aug 11: Scranton Peach Music Festival, PA

Aug 16: Huber Heights Rose Music Center, OH

Aug 17: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Aug 20: Fort McCoy Army Base, WI

Aug 21: Springfield Illinois State Fairgrounds, IL

Aug 23: Darien Center Darien Lake PAC, NY

Aug 24: Albany Times Union Center, NY

Aug 26: Atlantic City Event Center @ Borgata, NJ

Aug 27: Essex Junction Champlain Valley, VT

Aug 28: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavillion, MA

Aug 31: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Sep 01: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Sep 03: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheater, NY

Sep 16: Del Mar Kaaboo Festival, CA

Sep 17: Scottsdale Talking Stick Resort & Casino, AZ

Sep 21: Tucson Fox Theatre, AZ

Sep 23: Flagstaff Pepsi Amphitheater, AZ

Sep 24: Albuquerque Sandia Casino, NM

Sep 25: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Sep 27: Aspen Belly Up, CO

Sep 28: Salt Lake City The Depot, UT

Sep 30: Murphys Ironstone Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 01: Saratoga The Mountain Winery, CA

Oct 02: Saratoga The Mountain Winery, CA

Oct 04: Napa Uptown Theatre, CA

Oct 06: Los Angeles Greek Theatre, CA

Oct 07: Las Vegas The Pearl, NV

Oct 16: Clearwater Jazz Holiday, FL

