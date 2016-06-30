Suicidal Tendencies' 12th album to be titled The World Gone Mad

Suicidal Tendencies frontman Mike Muir has revealed the band’s upcoming 12th album will be titled The World Gone Mad.
The follow-up to 2013’s 13 will feature former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo and is expected to be released on September 30. Lombardo has been playing with the band since February.
Suicidal Tendencies shared a clip of Lombardo tracking drums in the studio last month.
Muir tells Clarin: “Dave has recorded with us, the album is called The World Gone Mad.”
Lombardo recently told Metal Wani: “I think it’s very typical and very traditional Suicidal Tendencies. Our frontman Mike Muir has a very special style in which he writes his music and his lyrics and his structures. And I love it.
“It takes me back to how it all started, which was that punk attitude. I’m very happy to be a part of his organisation.”
Suicidal Tendencies kicked off the South American leg of their tour later this week.
Suicidal Tendencies tour dates 2016
Jun 30: Santiago Centro De Evento Kmasu, Chile
Jul 01: Buenos Aires Teatro Vorterix, Argentina
Jul 02: Sao Paulo Audio Club, Brazil
Jul 04: Bogota Parwque Simon Boliva, Colombia
Jul 23: Mexico City Hell and Heaven Festival, Mexico
Aug 05: Oberhausen Ruhrpott Rodeo, Germany
Aug 06: Saint-Maurice-De-Gourdans Crost Franck, France
Aug 07: Lokeren Pixas, Belgium