Suicidal Tendencies' 12th album to be titled The World Gone Mad

Suicidal Tendencies frontman Mike Muir reveals title of album featuring former Slayer man Dave Lombardo

Dave Lombardo and Mike Muir
Suicidal Tendencies frontman Mike Muir has revealed the band’s upcoming 12th album will be titled The World Gone Mad.

The follow-up to 2013’s 13 will feature former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo and is expected to be released on September 30. Lombardo has been playing with the band since February.

Suicidal Tendencies shared a clip of Lombardo tracking drums in the studio last month.

Muir tells Clarin: “Dave has recorded with us, the album is called The World Gone Mad.”

Lombardo recently told Metal Wani: “I think it’s very typical and very traditional Suicidal Tendencies. Our frontman Mike Muir has a very special style in which he writes his music and his lyrics and his structures. And I love it.

“It takes me back to how it all started, which was that punk attitude. I’m very happy to be a part of his organisation.”

Suicidal Tendencies kicked off the South American leg of their tour later this week.

