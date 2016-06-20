Suicidal Tendencies to release album with Dave Lombardo in September

Suicidal Tendencies will release their next album on September 30.
The as-yet-untitled follow-up to 2013’s 13 will be the first to feature former Slayer sticksman Dave Lombardo, who has been playing with the band since February.
The band shared a clip of the sticksman tracking drums in the studio last month.
Lombardo recently told Metal Wani: “I think it’s very typical and very traditional Suicidal Tendencies. Our frontman Mike Muir has a very special style in which he writes his music and his lyrics and his structures. And I love it.
“It takes me back to how it all started, which was that punk attitude. I’m very happy to be a part of his organisation.
“I feel very welcomed. I feel very much appreciated, and there’s a lot of respect amongst the musicians, and camaraderie. We have a really good time together. We hang out as a band, which is important – I feel it’s very important.”
Meanwhile, there has still been no official word from the band on the status of their regular drummer, Eric Moore – but he has been working with Suicidal Tendencies ex Nico Santora on a new project called Lillake since the guitarist announced his departure last month. His statement can be viewed below.
Suicidal Tendencies will kick off the South American leg of their tour later this month.
Suicidal Tendencies tour dates 2016
Jun 28: Lima District Centrica, Peru
Jun 30: Santiago Centro De Evento Kmasu, Chile
Jul 01: Buenos Aires Teatro Vorterix, Argentina
Jul 02: Sao Paulo Audio Club, Brazil
Jul 04: Bogota Parwque Simon Boliva, Colombia
Jul 23: Mexico City Hell and Heaven Festival, Mexico
Aug 05: Oberhausen Ruhrpott Rodeo, Germany
Aug 06: Saint-Maurice-De-Gourdans Crost Franck, France
Aug 07: Lokeren Pixas, Belgium