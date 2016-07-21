Suicidal Tendencies, Agnostic Front announce European tour

Suicidal Tendencies and Agnostic Front have announced a European tour which will take place in January 2017.
They’ll kick off the 12-date run at Berlin’s Astra Kulturhaus on January 18 and wrap up at London’s O2 Forum on January 29.
Suicidal Tendencies recently confirmed their next album World Gone Mad will be released on September 30 – their first to feature former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo and guitarist Jeff Pogan, who replaced Nico Santora earlier this year.
Lombardo said of the follow-up to 2013’s 13: “I think it’s very typical and very traditional Suicidal Tendencies. Our frontman Mike Muir has a very special style in which he writes his music and his lyrics and his structures. And I love it.
“It takes me back to how it all started, which was that punk attitude. I’m very happy to be a part of his organisation.”
Agnostic Front’s latest album is last year’s The American Dream Died. Vocalist Roger Miret previously told TeamRock that the group have “never been a studio band,” adding, “The hardest thing for us is the recording process. We’re more of a live band.”
Both bands have a number of remaining tour dates scheduled over the coming months.
Suicidal Tendencies and Agnostic Front tour dates 2016
Jan 18: Berlin Astra Kulturhaus, Germany
Jan 19: Warsaw Progresja, Poland
Jan 20: Brno Sono, Czech Republic
Jan 21: Dresden Eventwerk, Germany
Jan 22: Torhout De Mast, Belgium
Jan 23: Hamburg Grose Freiheit, Germany
Jan 24: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany
Jan 25: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany
Jan 26: Milano Live Club, Italy
Jan 27: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland
Jan 28: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany
Jan 29: London O2 Forum, UK
Suicidal Tendencies remaining tour dates 2016
Jul 23: Mexico City Hell and Heaven Festival, Mexico
Aug 05: Oberhausen Ruhrpott Rodeo, Germany
Aug 06: Saint-Maurice-De-Gourdans Crost Franck, France
Aug 07: Lokeren Pixas, Belgium
Agnostic Front tour dates 2016
Aug 05: Marktredwitz Sticky Fingers Festival, Germany
Aug 06: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK
Aug 07: Blackpool Rebellion Festival, UK
Aug 09: Quartucciu CuevaRock, Italy
Aug 10: Tolmin Punk Rock Holiday, Slovenia
Aug 11: Vienna Arena Wien Forum, Austria
Aug 12: Torgau Endless Summer, Germany
Aug 13: Jaromer Brutal Assault, Czech Republic
Aug 14: Ypres Vort N Vis, Belgium
Aug 15: Hanover Musikzentrum, Germany
Aug 16: Kassel 130bpm, Germany
Aug 17: Dinkelsbuhl Summer Breeze, Germany
Aug 18: Aarburg Musigburg, Switzerland
Aug 19: Saillat-Sur-Vienne Dinkehlsbuhl, France
Aug 22: Bellinzona Pit, Switzerland
Aug 23: Imperia Spazio Polivalente, Italy
Aug 24: Pfarrkirchen Bogaloo, Germany
Aug 25: Niedergorsdorf Spirit Festival, Germany
Aug 26: Worrstadt Neuborn Musik, Germany
Aug 27: Worrstadt Nueborn Open Air, Germany
Sep 03: New York Mother Pug’s Saloon, NY
Sep 22: Virginia Beach Shaka’s Live, VA
Sep 24: New York Blackthorn 51, NY