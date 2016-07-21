Suicidal Tendencies, Agnostic Front announce European tour

Suicidal Tendencies and Agnostic Front have announced a European tour which will take place in January 2017.

They’ll kick off the 12-date run at Berlin’s Astra Kulturhaus on January 18 and wrap up at London’s O2 Forum on January 29.

Suicidal Tendencies recently confirmed their next album World Gone Mad will be released on September 30 – their first to feature former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo and guitarist Jeff Pogan, who replaced Nico Santora earlier this year.

Lombardo said of the follow-up to 2013’s 13: “I think it’s very typical and very traditional Suicidal Tendencies. Our frontman Mike Muir has a very special style in which he writes his music and his lyrics and his structures. And I love it.

“It takes me back to how it all started, which was that punk attitude. I’m very happy to be a part of his organisation.”

Agnostic Front’s latest album is last year’s The American Dream Died. Vocalist Roger Miret previously told TeamRock that the group have “never been a studio band,” adding, “The hardest thing for us is the recording process. We’re more of a live band.”

Both bands have a number of remaining tour dates scheduled over the coming months.

Jan 18: Berlin Astra Kulturhaus, Germany

Jan 19: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Jan 20: Brno Sono, Czech Republic

Jan 21: Dresden Eventwerk, Germany

Jan 22: Torhout De Mast, Belgium

Jan 23: Hamburg Grose Freiheit, Germany

Jan 24: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Jan 25: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany

Jan 26: Milano Live Club, Italy

Jan 27: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland

Jan 28: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany

Jan 29: London O2 Forum, UK

Jul 23: Mexico City Hell and Heaven Festival, Mexico

Aug 05: Oberhausen Ruhrpott Rodeo, Germany

Aug 06: Saint-Maurice-De-Gourdans Crost Franck, France

Aug 07: Lokeren Pixas, Belgium

Aug 05: Marktredwitz Sticky Fingers Festival, Germany

Aug 06: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK

Aug 07: Blackpool Rebellion Festival, UK

Aug 09: Quartucciu CuevaRock, Italy

Aug 10: Tolmin Punk Rock Holiday, Slovenia

Aug 11: Vienna Arena Wien Forum, Austria

Aug 12: Torgau Endless Summer, Germany

Aug 13: Jaromer Brutal Assault, Czech Republic

Aug 14: Ypres Vort N Vis, Belgium

Aug 15: Hanover Musikzentrum, Germany

Aug 16: Kassel 130bpm, Germany

Aug 17: Dinkelsbuhl Summer Breeze, Germany

Aug 18: Aarburg Musigburg, Switzerland

Aug 19: Saillat-Sur-Vienne Dinkehlsbuhl, France

Aug 22: Bellinzona Pit, Switzerland

Aug 23: Imperia Spazio Polivalente, Italy

Aug 24: Pfarrkirchen Bogaloo, Germany

Aug 25: Niedergorsdorf Spirit Festival, Germany

Aug 26: Worrstadt Neuborn Musik, Germany

Aug 27: Worrstadt Nueborn Open Air, Germany

Sep 03: New York Mother Pug’s Saloon, NY

Sep 22: Virginia Beach Shaka’s Live, VA

Sep 24: New York Blackthorn 51, NY

