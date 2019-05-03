Stone Temple Pilots and Rival Sons announce co-headlining US tour

Grunge legends Stone Temple Pilots and rising stars Rival Sons have announced an 11-date co-headline tour of The US. The jaunt kicks off on September 13 in Baltimore, MD, and climaxes on October 9 in San Diego, CA.

In addition, Rival Sons will be playing a show without Stone Temple Pilots in Detroit, MI, on September 27.

"We are thrilled about this tour and grateful to share these upcoming shows with Rival Sons," says STP guitarist Dean DeLeo. "A great band! They don't make them like this anymore. Looking forward to seeing all of you."

"We're delighted to share the stage with the DeLeo brothers and STP," adds Rival Sons guitarist Scott Holiday. "Not to mention performing together in some really great venues. These guys wrote some of the soundtrack to my childhood… and it'll be killer to watch and listen to 'em hit these gems every night."

Each band will play a full set at the shows, and tickets go on sale via LiveNation today at 12 noon local time.

Next month, Stone Temple Pilots embark on a 12-date European tour that includes a show at Download Festival on June 12. Last month Rival Sons launched a video for Too Bad, the latest track to be taken from the band's recent Feral Roots album.

Stone Temple Pilots & Rival Sons US tour dates

Sep 13: Baltimore MECU Pavilion, MD

Sep 15: Asbury Park Stone Pony Summer Stage, NJ

Sep 19: Philadelphia The Met, PA

Sep 22: New York Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk, N

Sep 25: Chicago Aragon Ballroom, IL

Sep 27: Detroit Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, MI (Rival Sons only)

Sep 29: New Orleans The Fillmore New Orleans, LA

Oct 01: Houston Revention Music Center, TX

Oct 03: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX

Oct 06: Las Vegas The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, NV

Oct 08: Phoenix Comerica Theatre, AZ

Oct 09: San Diego Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU, CA