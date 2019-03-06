Stone Temple Pilots announce UK and European tour dates

Stone Temple Pilots have announced live dates in the UK and Europe which will take place around their previously announced festival appearances.

The band featuring new frontman Jeff Gutt have lined up the shows in support of their self-titled seventh album, which was released in March last year.

A total of 12 shows have been confirmed, kicking off in Glasgow on June 12 and wrapping up with a set at Madrid’s Download festival on Jun 29.

Bassist Robert DeLeo says: “With so much time and experience gone by in life we feel compelled to dig back into a 30-year catalogue and really try to reflect and choose what songs haven’t been performed live.

“We want to give people who have come to see us in the past a chance to hear something they haven’t heard before at previous Stone Temple Pilots shows.

“We want to celebrate this time in lives with our performances.”

Stone Temple Pilots released the singles Roll Me Under, Meadow and The Art Of Letting Go from the new album.

Stone Temple Pilots 2019 UK and European dates

Jun 12: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Jun 13: London Forum Kentish Town, UK

Jun 15: Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 17: Berlin Astra Kulturhaus, Germany

Jun 19: Stockholm Gråna Lund Tivoli, Sweden

Jun 20: Copenhagen Copenhell Festival, Denmark

Jun 21: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 23: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 25: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Jun 26: Frankfury Batschkapp, Germany

Jun 27: Pratteln Konzertfabrik, Switzerland

Jun 29: Madrid Download Festival, Spain