Rival Sons star in video for groove-filled track Too Bad

Rival Sons have released a video for their new single Too Bad.

The song features on the US outfit’s latest studio album Feral Roots, which launched in January this year via Low Country Sound/Atlantic Records.

The Jordan Bellamy-directed video shows the band playing the groove-filled track live in an empty theatre.

Check it out below.

Speaking about the follow-up to 2016’s Hollow Bones, vocalist Jay Buchanan told Guitar.com: “Each one of these songs becomes a personal mantra for us. When you’ve had to repeat a song every goddamn night, when you next go in to record you think, ‘Write things that you are going to want to do every night!’

“Because if you write a bunch of negative shit, you’re going to be singing negative shit. Write about things that are going to make you feel good and that you can stand behind.”

Rival Sons are currently on tour across North America and will return to Europe for further shows later this year.

Rival Sons 2019 tour dates

Apr 17: Philadelphia Union Transfer, PA

Apr 18: Boston Royale, MA

Apr 19: Toronto Danforth Music Hall, ON

Apr 21: Brooklyn Steel, NY

Apr 22: Washington 9:30 Club, DC

Apr 23: Detroit The Fillmore, MI

Apr 25: Minneapolis First Avenue, MN

Apr 26: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Apr 27: Lincoln The Bourbon Theatre, NE

Apr 29: Denver Gothic Theatre, CO

Apr 30: Salt Lake City The Commonwealth Room, UT

May 02: Seattle Neptune Theatre, WA

May 03: Portland Wonder Ballroom, OR

May 04: Vancouver Vogue Theatre, BC

May 06: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA

May 07: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA

May 09: Los Angeles The Fonda Theatre, CA

Jun 14: Manchester Bongaroo Music And Arts Festival, TN

Jun 15: St Louis Delmar Hall, MO

Jun 16: Kansas City VooDoo, MO

Jun 29: Madrid Download Festival, Spain

Jul 03: Nimes Arena, France

Jul 05: Belfort Eurockeennes, France

Jul 07: Arras Mainsquare Festival, France

Jul 12: Venice Home Festival, Italy

Jul 13: Aix-les-bains Musilac, France

Jul 28: Loather Kendal Calling, UK

Aug 03: Notodden Blues Festival, Norway

Nov 09: Paris L’Olympia Bruno Coquatrix, France

Nov 10: Cenon Le Rocher de Palmer de cenon, France