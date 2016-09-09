Stick To Your Guns release No Tolerance lyric video

Stick To Your Guns have released a lyric video for their track No Tolerance.
It’s lifted from the Orange County outfit’s forthcoming EP Better Ash Than Dust, which launches on September 23. It will be the US outfit’s first material since they launched fifth album Disobedient in February 2015.
The promo follows their release of songs The NeverEnding Story and Universal Language over the summer.
Frontman Jesse Barnett previously said Universal Language is dedicated to victims of violence across the world.
He said: “There is a problem in our country with how people in black and other communities of colour are treated by law enforcement.
“As a white kid it is impossible for me to relate to this. Sure, I can spend all day imagining what it may be like, but the bottom line is I have not been met with even an ounce of the violence or hate that these communities have become accustomed to.
“I am a privileged individual and I won’t be guilty of it anymore. I will recognise my privilege and I will use it to stand against these obvious injustices that take place everyday.”
Better Ash Than Dust can be pre-ordered via iTunes.
Stick To Your Guns are currently touring across North America.
Stick To Your Guns Better Ash Than Dust tracklist
- Better Ash Than Dust
- Universal Language
- No Tolerance
- The NeverEnding Story
- The Suspend
Stick To Your Guns tour dates 2016
Sep 09: Vancouver Rickshaw Theatre, Canada
Sep 10: Portland Hawthorne Theatre, OR
Sep 11: Orangevale Boardwalk, CA
Sep 12: Salt Lake City Complex, UT
Sep 13: Denver Marquis Theater, CO
Sep 15: Chicago Bottom Lounge, IL
Sep 16: Detroit Shelter, MI
Sep 17: Toronto Opera House , Canada
Sep 18: Montreal La Tulipe, Canada
Sep 19 Freehold GameChanger World, NJ
Sep 20: Worcester Palladium , MA
Sep 21: New York Gramercy Theater, NY
Sep 22: Philadelphia Voltage Lounge, PA
Sep 23: Richmond Canal Club , VA
Sep 24: Jacksonville 1904 Music Hall , FL
Sep 25: St Petersburg Local 662 , FL
Sep 27: Houston Walter’s, TX
Sep 28: San Antonio Alamo City Music Hall, TX
Sep 30: Mesa Nile Theater, AZ
Oct 01: San Diego Soma, CA
Oct 02: Anaheim Chain Reaction, CA
Oct 15: Paris Cabaret Sauvage, France
Oct 17: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Oct 18: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands
Oct 19: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany
Oct 20: Hamburg Makthalle, Germany
Oct 22: Stockholm Fryshuset, Sweden
Oct 23: Oslo Arena, Norway
Oct 24: Gothenburg Tradgar, Sweden
Oct 25: Copenhagen Pumpelhuset, Denmark
Oct 27: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany
Oct 28: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany
Oct 29: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany
Oct 30: Berlin Kesselhaus, Germany
Oct 31: Prague Roxy, Czech Republic
Nov 01: Budapest Durer Kert, Hungary
Nov 02: Munich Theatrefabrik, Germany
Nov 04: Vienna Arena, Austria
Nov 05: Roncade New Age, Italy
Nov 06: Rome Planet Club, Italy
Nov 07: Zurich Komplex, Switzerland
Nov 08: Lyon CCO, France
Nov 09: Hollerich Atelier, Luxembourg
Nov 11: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK
Nov 12: Manchester Academy, UK
Nov 13: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK
Nov 15: Nottingham Rock City, UK
Nov 17: Bristol O2 Academy, UK
Nov 18: London Brixton O2 Academy, UK