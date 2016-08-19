Stick To Your Guns to launch Better Ash Than Dust EP

Stick To Your Guns have announced that they’ll release an EP next month.
Titled Better Ash Than Dust, it will arrive on September 23 via Pure Noise Records, and will be the US outfit’s first material since they launched fifth album Disobedient in February 2015.
The five-track EP is available for pre-order via the Pure Noise website in a variety of bundles, and the band have streamed The Neverending Story ahead of release. Listen to it below.
Better Ash Than Dust also features Universal Language which Stick To Your Guns revealed in July. They had planned to launch the track at a later date but brought the release forward following the spate of shootings across the US and the bombings in Baghdad which left 292 people dead last month.
They dedicated the song to victims of violence across the world.
Frontman Jesse Barnett said: “This song is for the world who only communicates with violence and to those who only open their mouth when things get bloody. There is a better way and I am confident we will get there some day.”
Stick To Your Guns are currently on tour across Europe.
Stick To Your Guns Better Ash Than Dust tracklist
- Better Ash Than Dust
- Universal Language
- No Tolerance
- The NeverEnding Story
- The Suspend
Stick To Your Guns 2016 European tour
Aug 19: Kiewit Hasselt Pukkelpop, Belgium
Aug 20: Dessau Destruction Derby, Germany
Aug 21: Bielsko Biala Rude Boy Vlub, Poland
Aug 23: Bratislava Randal Club, Slovakia
Aug 24: Salzburg Rockhouse Bar, Austria
Aug 25: Athens AN Club, Greece
Aug 26: Sulingen Reload Festival, Germany
Aug 27: Kranichen Open Air, Switzerland
Oct 15: Paris Cabaret Sauvage, France
Oct 17: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Oct 18: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands
Oct 19: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany
Oct 20: Hamburg Makthalle, Germany
Oct 22: Stockholm Fryshuset, Sweden
Oct 23: Oslo Arena, Norway
Oct 24: Gothenburg Tradgar, Sweden
Oct 25: Copenhagen Pumpelhuset, Denmark
Oct 27: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany
Oct 28: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany
Oct 29: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany
Oct 30: Berlin Kesselhaus, Germany
Oct 31: Prague Roxy, Czech Republic
Nov 01: Budapest Durer Kert, Hungary
Nov 02: Munich Theatrefabrik, Germany
Nov 04: Vienna Arena, Austria
Nov 05: Roncade New Age, Italy
Nov 06: Rome Planet Club, Italy
Nov 07: Zurich Komplex, Switzerland
Nov 08: Lyon CCO, France
Nov 09: Hollerich Atelier, Luxembourg
Nov 11: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK
Nov 12: Manchester Academy, UK
Nov 13: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK
Nov 15: Nottingham Rock City, UK
Nov 17: Bristol O2 Academy, UK
Nov 18: London Brixton O2 Academy, UK