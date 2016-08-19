Stick To Your Guns to launch Better Ash Than Dust EP

Stick To Your Guns have announced that they’ll release an EP next month.

Titled Better Ash Than Dust, it will arrive on September 23 via Pure Noise Records, and will be the US outfit’s first material since they launched fifth album Disobedient in February 2015.

The five-track EP is available for pre-order via the Pure Noise website in a variety of bundles, and the band have streamed The Neverending Story ahead of release. Listen to it below.

Better Ash Than Dust also features Universal Language which Stick To Your Guns revealed in July. They had planned to launch the track at a later date but brought the release forward following the spate of shootings across the US and the bombings in Baghdad which left 292 people dead last month.

They dedicated the song to victims of violence across the world.

Frontman Jesse Barnett said: “This song is for the world who only communicates with violence and to those who only open their mouth when things get bloody. There is a better way and I am confident we will get there some day.”

Stick To Your Guns are currently on tour across Europe.

Stick To Your Guns Better Ash Than Dust tracklist

Better Ash Than Dust Universal Language No Tolerance The NeverEnding Story The Suspend

Stick To Your Guns 2016 European tour

Aug 19: Kiewit Hasselt Pukkelpop, Belgium

Aug 20: Dessau Destruction Derby, Germany

Aug 21: Bielsko Biala Rude Boy Vlub, Poland

Aug 23: Bratislava Randal Club, Slovakia

Aug 24: Salzburg Rockhouse Bar, Austria

Aug 25: Athens AN Club, Greece

Aug 26: Sulingen Reload Festival, Germany

Aug 27: Kranichen Open Air, Switzerland

Oct 15: Paris Cabaret Sauvage, France

Oct 17: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Oct 18: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Oct 19: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Oct 20: Hamburg Makthalle, Germany

Oct 22: Stockholm Fryshuset, Sweden

Oct 23: Oslo Arena, Norway

Oct 24: Gothenburg Tradgar, Sweden

Oct 25: Copenhagen Pumpelhuset, Denmark

Oct 27: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Oct 28: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Oct 29: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany

Oct 30: Berlin Kesselhaus, Germany

Oct 31: Prague Roxy, Czech Republic

Nov 01: Budapest Durer Kert, Hungary

Nov 02: Munich Theatrefabrik, Germany

Nov 04: Vienna Arena, Austria

Nov 05: Roncade New Age, Italy

Nov 06: Rome Planet Club, Italy

Nov 07: Zurich Komplex, Switzerland

Nov 08: Lyon CCO, France

Nov 09: Hollerich Atelier, Luxembourg

Nov 11: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Nov 12: Manchester Academy, UK

Nov 13: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Nov 15: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Nov 17: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Nov 18: London Brixton O2 Academy, UK

