Steven Wilson announces next solo release will be another concept album

Steven Wilson has announced that his next solo album, which he is looking to release in 2023, will be another concept album. In a new year message to fans on his website, Wilson discussed his the upcoming Porcupine Tree album Closure/Continuation which will be released next year, as well as an array of other projects he's been working on, which include a new book and a box set looking at the influence of progressive music on the 80s.

"I hope to release in mid-2023, a big conceptual thing partly based on a short story that appears in my book," he says of the follow-up to 2021's The Future Bites. "A long way to go yet, but I’m excited about it and where the music is taking me, something completely different again with collaborators both old and new. I remain committed to the idea of building a body of work where every album has its own personality and unique place in the catalogue."

Wilson has also been working on a new book, Limited Edition Of One, which will be released in March through Little, Brown & Company.

"As well as containing some autobiographical material, it also has a lot on my ideas about music and the way things have changed in my time as a professional, lists, photos from my personal archives, conversation transcripts and even some fictional elements," Wilson says. "As there have already been a few books written about me and/or Porcupine Tree in recent years, I’ve chosen to focus on the stuff that people really don’t know about me. As you can probably guess, there will also be a special limited deluxe version. This will feature a second volume of supplementary material and photos, plus a 70 minute CD with “audio illustrations” of some of the things I talk about in the book, including mercifully brief extracts of my school bands, and early unreleased demos by No-Man and Porcupine Tree, among others. Although much of its musical merits might be questionable, my hope is to put you there "in the room" when I’m talking about my early musical endeavours."

Finally, he reveals he's also curating a new box set, "which will focus on how the progressive spirit of the 70’s continued to inspire independent and alternative music throughout the 80’s, something which has allowed me to revisit a lot of my favourite post-punk and art pop/rock music from the decade when I was a music-crazed teenager. Everything from Wire and Joy Division to Cardiacs and Cocteau Twins will feature. More news on that soon."