Steven Wilson announces 2019 European tour

Steven Wilson has announced a 26-date tour of mainland Europe for early 2019.

Wilson will head out on the road in support of his 2017 album To The Bone , kicking off at Sala Tejo in Lisbon on January 16 and wrapping up with a performance at the House Of Culture in Helsinki on February 25.

Wilson says: "I'm pleased to announce that the To the Bone Tour will extend into 2019 with many more shows in Europe, including eight dates all across France in January."

Tickets for these shows go on general sale on Monday August 6 at 10am CET, with pre-sales starting at 10am CET on Friday August 3.

Earlier this week, Wilson announced a series of US dates for later this year.

Find a full list of tour dates below.

Steven Wilson To The Bone 2018/2019 US & European tour

Nov 15: Vancouver Vogue, BC

Nov 17: Spokane Bing Crosby Theater, WA

Nov 18: Edmonton Union Hall, AB

Nov 19: Calgary The Palace Theatre, AB

Nov 22: Toronto Phoenix Theatre, ON

Nov 24: Hamilton The Studio At 1st Ontario, ON

Nov 25: London Music Hall, ON

Nov 27: Buffalo Town Ballroom, NY

Nov 28: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Nov 30: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA

Dec 01: Sayreville Starland Ballroom NJ

Dec 02: Port Chester Capitol Theater, NY

Dec 03: Huntington The Paramount, NY

Dec 05: Baltimore Ram’s Head Live, MD

Dec 07: Carrborro Cat’s Cradle, NC

Dec 08: Asheville Orange Peel, NC

Dec 09: Atlanta Variety Playhouse, GA

Dec 10: Nashville Cannery Ballroom, TN

Dec 11: Pensacola Vinyl Music Ha, FL

Dec 13: Tampa The Ritz, FL

Dec 14: Ft lauderdale Culture Room, FL

Dec 15: Ft lauderdale Culture Room, FL

Dec 16: Ponte Verda Concert Hall, FL

Dec 19: Dallas House Of Blues, TX

Dec 20: Dallas House Of Blues, TX

Dec 21: San Antonio Tobin Center, TX

Jan 15: Lisbon Sala Tejo, PT

Jan 16: La Riveria, Madrid, ES

Jan 17: Barcelona L'Auditori, ES

Jan 19: Strasbourg Laiterie, FR

Jan 21: Nantes, Cite des Congres, FR

Jan 22: Bordeaux Theatre Femina, FR

Jan 23: Toulouse Bikini, FR

Jan 26: Rennes L'Etage, FR

Jan 27: Caen Le Cargo, FR

Jan 29: Tours Le Vinci, FR

Jan 30: Nancy L'Autre Canal, FR

Jan 31: Luxembourg Rockhal, LU

Feb 04: Munich Philharmonie, DE

Feb 05: Berlin Tempodrom, DE

Feb 07: Lodz Klub Wytwornia, PL

Feb 08: Krakow Klub Studio, PL

Feb 11: Vienna Museumsquatier, AT

Feb 13: Bologna Auditorium Marzoni, IT

Feb 14: Bergamo Teatro Creberg, IT

Feb 15: Zurich Volkhaus, CH

Feb 18: Brussels Cirque Royale, BE

Feb 20: Hamburg Mehr! Theater, DE

Feb 21: Copenhagen Royal Arena, DK

Feb 23: Stockholm Waterfront, SE

Feb 25: Helsinki House Of Culture, FI

