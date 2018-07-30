Steven Wilson announces To The Bone North American tour

Steven Wilson has announced a 26-date North American tour for later this year.

He’ll head out on the road in support of his 2017 album To The Bone – kicking off at Vogue in Vancouver on November 15 and wrapping up with a performance at the Tobin Centre in San Antonio on December 21.

Wilsons says: “I’m pleased to announce that the To The Bone tour will return to North America in November and December of this year, playing many cities I didn't get a chance to visit on the previous leg of the tour – including six shows in Canada.”

Tickets for the tour will go on sale on Friday (August 3) at 10am local time.

Wilson previously revealed that his fifth solo album was inspired by 80s pop records, telling Prog: “As I’ve gotten older, my listening diet has changed and I’ve gotten immersed in certain artists again after seeing them on things like old Top Of The Pops shows.

“In the last couple of years I’ve found myself listening to the progressive pop albums of the 80s: Kate Bush’s Hounds Of Love, Peter Gabriel’s So, Tears For Fears’ Songs From The Big Chair and The Seeds Of Love, and Talk Talk’s Spirit Of Eden.

“People think the 80s were a shallow, superficial era, but those records were really smart.”

Find a full list of tour dates below.

Steven Wilson To The Bone 2018 North American tour

Nov 15: Vancouver Vogue, BC

Nov 17: Spokane Bing Crosby Theater, WA

Nov 18: Edmonton Union Hall, AB

Nov 19: Calgary The Palace Theatre, AB

Nov 22: Toronto Phoenix Theatre, ON

Nov 24: Hamilton The Studio At 1st Ontario, ON

Nov 25: London Music Hall, ON

Nov 27: Buffalo Town Ballroom, NY

Nov 28: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Nov 30: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA

Dec 01: Sayreville Starland Ballroom NJ

Dec 02: Port Chester Capitol Theater, NY

Dec 03: Huntington The Paramount, NY

Dec 05: Baltimore Ram’s Head Live, MD

Dec 07: Carrborro Cat’s Cradle, NC

Dec 08: Asheville Orange Peel, NC

Dec 09: Atlanta Variety Playhouse, GA

Dec 10: Nashville Cannery Ballroom, TN

Dec 11: Pensacola Vinyl Music Ha, FL

Dec 13: Tampa The Ritz, FL

Dec 14: Ft lauderdale Culture Room, FL

Dec 15: Ft lauderdale Culture Room, FL

Dec 16: Ponte Verda Concert Hall, FL

Dec 19: Dallas House Of Blues, TX

Dec 20: Dallas House Of Blues, TX

Dec 21: San Antonio Tobin Center, TX