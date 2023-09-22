Steve Hogarth, Robert Fripp and more step up for Trevor Horn's new Echoes - Ancient & Modern album

Marillion singer Steve Hogarth and King Crimson's Robert Fripp are among some of the artists tom appear on Trevor Horn's latest album, Echoes - Ancient & Modern, which will be released through Deutsche Grammophon Records on December 1.

Also appearing are Seal, Andrea Corr, Tori Amos, Iggy Pop, Marc Almond, Rick Astley on a series of iconic songs from 1982 to 2012.

Hogarth features on a cover of Drive, made famous by US rockers The Cars in 1984, while Robert Fripp teams up with wife Toyah for a fascinating breakdown of Frankie Goes To Hollywood's debut hit Relax.

Other notable covers include Rick Astley on Yes' 1983 US No. 1 Owner Of A Lonely Heart, Tori Amos on Kendrick Lamar's Swimming Pool, Seal covering Joe Jackson's Steppin' Out, Marc Almond's take on Pat Benatar's Love Is A Battlefield and Andrea Corr's sultry revamp of Billy Idol's White Wedding, while Horn himself tackles Roxy Music's 1982 hit Avalon.

"Finding the right singers was as important as finding the songs, probably more so,” says Horn. "It’s an album by me, as a kind of auteur. I’m the artist commissioning other artists rather than them hiring me.

"The pure joy of Toyah, which also means her husband Robert Fripp and his fantastical guitar, seemed about as wonderfully distant from Frankie Goes to Hollywood as it’s possible to get."

Horn himself plays plays keyboards, bass and/or guitar and sings backing vocals while former 10cc man Lol Creme also features.

Echoes – Ancient & Modern will be released on CD, vinyl and digitally on December 1, accompanied by a booklet including an interview with the producer with Horn's former ZTT collaborator Paul Morley. There will be a limited editon singed white label version and a crystal clear vinyl version. You can view the artwork and tracklisting below.

(Image credit: Deutsche Grammaphon)

Trevor Horn: Echoes - Ancient & Modern

1. Tori Amos - Swimming Pool (Drank) (Kendrick Lamar)

2. Rick Astley - Owner Of A Lonely Heart (Yes)

3. Lady Blackbird - Slave To The Rhythm (Grace Jones)

4. Toyah & Robert Fripp – Relax (Frankie Goes To Hollywood)

5. Seal - Steppin’ Out (Joe Jackson)

6. Marc Almond - Love Is A Battlefield (Pat Benatar)

7. Steve Hogarth – Drive (The Cars)

8. Andrea Corr & Jack Lukeman - White Wedding (Billy Idol)

9. Iggy Pop - Personal Jesus (Depeche Mode)

10. Jack Lukeman - Smells Like Teen Spirit (Nirvana)

11. Trevor Horn – Avalon (Roxy Music)