Steve Hillage 1977 LA set to be released

A 1977 live set from guitar virtuoso Steve Hillage and recorded at the LA Forum will be released through Madfish Records on March 17.

LA Forum 31.1.77 is the latest addition to a string of previously unreleased live recordings from this pioneering musician’s archive. The set was recorded on the Hillage band's early 1977 US tour with ELO, the set list features mostly tracks from 1976's L album.

Hillage's band at the tie featured partner Miquette Giraudy, former Jethro Tull drummer Clive Bunker and future Camel bass player Colin Bass. The set allso features three bonus tracks recorded Live at the Rainbow Theatre, London March 26, 1977. You can view the tracklisting and artwork below.

“Each of the LA shows had a full house of 15,000 people, most of whom were unfamiliar with our music," Hillage recalls. "We had only a quite short set time as support act, and with the band firing on all cylinders and the excitement of playing to a large crowd, we were giving it a full power blast, which I think comes over well on this recording. Apart from the first track, a really good version of The Salmon Song, the set was all from the L album, and these early 1977 shows, and the final ones when we got back from the USA in March, represent the peak time of the band we had put together the previous summer.”

The release of LA Forum 31.1.77 coincides with the Steve Hillage Band's Golden Vibe tour. Originally planned for 2021 but postponed due to the pandemic, the dates for March/April 2023 include a show at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town.

Pre-order LA Forum 31.1.77.

(Image credit: Madfish)

Steve Hillage: LA Forum 31.1.77

1.The Salmon Song

2. Hurdy Gurdy Glissando

3. Hurdy Gurdy Man

4. Lunar Musick Suite

5. Meditation of the Dragon

6. It's All Too Much 9:08

Bonus Tracks recorded Live at the Rainbow Theatre, London March 26th 1977

1. Aftaglid

2. Electrick Gypsies

3. Not Fade Away (Glid Forever) 8:05