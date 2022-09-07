Steve Hillage announces 2023 UK tour

UK guitar virtuoso Steve Hillage has announced a run of brand new UK tour dates for March and April next year.
The dates has been planned for last year but were then postponed. Support for the dates will come from The Utopia Strong, whose Kavus Torabi forms part of Hillage's backing band, along with his Gong counterparts Dave Sturt (bass), Fabio Golfetti (guitar, glissando guitar, vocals), Cheb Nettles (drums, vocals), Ian East (sax, flute).
Hillage has recently released The Glastonbury Experience (Live 1979), a newly restored CD and double vinyl album from the year Hillage headlined the event on the Friday evening, which is available through Burning Shed.
Steve Hillage 2023 tour dates:
Mar21: Cambridge The Junction
Mar 22: Norwich Epic Studios
Mar 23: Newcastle University
Mar 24: Nottingham Rock City
Mar 25: Manchester O2 Ritz
Mar 26: Glasgow SWG3
Mar 28: Southampton The 1865
Mar 29: Exeter Phoenix
Mar 30: Bristol O2 Academy
Mar 31: Birmingham O2 Institute
Apr 1: London O2 Forum Kentish Town
Apr 4: Brighton Concorde 2