Steve Hillage announces 2023 UK tour

UK guitar virtuoso Steve Hillage has announced a run of brand new UK tour dates for March and April next year.

The dates has been planned for last year but were then postponed. Support for the dates will come from The Utopia Strong, whose Kavus Torabi forms part of Hillage's backing band, along with his Gong counterparts Dave Sturt (bass), Fabio Golfetti (guitar, glissando guitar, vocals), Cheb Nettles (drums, vocals), Ian East (sax, flute).

Hillage has recently released The Glastonbury Experience (Live 1979), a newly restored CD and double vinyl album from the year Hillage headlined the event on the Friday evening, which is available through Burning Shed.

Steve Hillage 2023 tour dates:

Mar21: Cambridge The Junction

Mar 22: Norwich Epic Studios

Mar 23: Newcastle University

Mar 24: Nottingham Rock City

Mar 25: Manchester O2 Ritz

Mar 26: Glasgow SWG3

Mar 28: Southampton The 1865

Mar 29: Exeter Phoenix

Mar 30: Bristol O2 Academy

Mar 31: Birmingham O2 Institute

Apr 1: London O2 Forum Kentish Town

Apr 4: Brighton Concorde 2

Tickets go on sale from Friday September 9 at 10am.