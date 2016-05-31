Steve Hackett in The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway live video

Steve Hackett has streamed his band’s live performance of Genesis classic The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway.

It appears on his DVD The Total Experience Live In Liverpool, which is released on June 24 via InsideOut.

It was recorded on his 2015 world tour, on which he performed a set of solo material from across his career, followed by a set of Genesis tracks.

Hackett recently said: “When InsideOut told me that I could film a gig on the British leg of the tour, I thought we should do it away from London. I felt doing it in Liverpool had a certain ring to it. Genesis played there a few times in the 70s, and the fans have always been very good to me there.

“And as a huge Beatles fan, I know the landmarks there, such as Penny Lane and Strawberry Fields. The Beatles set the benchmark for all of us who have followed – we take our imagination from them.”

The Total Experience Live In Liverpool is available for pre-order now.

Steve Hackett: The Total Experience Live In Liverpool tracklist

CD 1

Corycian Fire Intro

Spectral Mornings

Out of the Body

Wolflight

Every Day

Love Song to a Vampire

The Wheel’s Turning

Loving Sea

Jacuzzi

Icarus Ascending

Star of Sirius

Ace of Wands

A Tower Struck Down

CD 2

Shadow of the Hierophant

Get ‘em Out by Friday

Can-Utility and the Coastliners

After the Ordeal

The Cinema Show

Aisle of Plenty

The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway

The Musical Box

Clocks

Firth of Fifth

DVD 1

Corycian Fire Intro

Spectral Mornings

Out of the Body

Wolflight

Every Day

Love Song to a Vampire

The Wheel’s Turning

Loving Sea

Jacuzzi

Icarus Ascending

Star of Sirius

Ace of Wands

A Tower Struck Down

Shadow of the Hierophant

Get ‘em Out by Friday

Can-Utility and the Coastliners

After the Ordeal

The Cinema Show

Aisle of Plenty

The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway

The Musical Box

Clocks

Firth of Fifth

DVD 2

Live in Liverpool - Behind the Scenes

Somewhere South of the River - Rehearsal Documentary

Corycian Fire video

Wolflight video

Love Song To A Vampire video

Steve Hackett reflects on Genesis departure