Steve Hackett in The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway live video

Steve Hackett has streamed his band’s live performance of Genesis classic The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway.
It appears on his DVD The Total Experience Live In Liverpool, which is released on June 24 via InsideOut.
It was recorded on his 2015 world tour, on which he performed a set of solo material from across his career, followed by a set of Genesis tracks.
Hackett recently said: “When InsideOut told me that I could film a gig on the British leg of the tour, I thought we should do it away from London. I felt doing it in Liverpool had a certain ring to it. Genesis played there a few times in the 70s, and the fans have always been very good to me there.
“And as a huge Beatles fan, I know the landmarks there, such as Penny Lane and Strawberry Fields. The Beatles set the benchmark for all of us who have followed – we take our imagination from them.”
The Total Experience Live In Liverpool is available for pre-order now.
Steve Hackett: The Total Experience Live In Liverpool tracklist
CD 1
- Corycian Fire Intro
- Spectral Mornings
- Out of the Body
- Wolflight
- Every Day
- Love Song to a Vampire
- The Wheel’s Turning
- Loving Sea
- Jacuzzi
- Icarus Ascending
- Star of Sirius
- Ace of Wands
- A Tower Struck Down
CD 2
- Shadow of the Hierophant
- Get ‘em Out by Friday
- Can-Utility and the Coastliners
- After the Ordeal
- The Cinema Show
- Aisle of Plenty
- The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway
- The Musical Box
- Clocks
- Firth of Fifth
DVD 1
DVD 2
Live in Liverpool - Behind the Scenes
Somewhere South of the River - Rehearsal Documentary
Corycian Fire video
Wolflight video
Love Song To A Vampire video