Ray Wilson says Mike Rutherford was reason for no second Genesis album

Ray Wilson has singled out Mike Rutherford as the reason he never recorded another album with Genesis.
The singer succeeded Phil Collins and fronted the band from 1996 until 1998. He recorded vocals on their last album, 1998’s Calling All Stations, before parting ways with them after the tour later that year.
Wilson tells Eonmusic: “When I signed my contract to join the band, it was for two albums. It was always the idea to do the first and then go from there, but Mike Rutherford changed his mind – that’s exactly what happened.
“I think he felt he didn’t have the stamina to do another one. All of a sudden you’re faced with going from 15 million albums sales to two and a half, and I think he couldn’t find it in himself to do the next one.
“It’s a great shame, because I think we could have at least recorded it. Even if it hadn’t been very good, we didn’t need to release it, but we should have at least sat down together and continued the process, because I think we really became a band after the tour.”
Wilson goes on to suggest that Genesis have tried to erase his era with the band from their history.
He says: “They kind of try to brush it under the carpet a little bit. Even though I believe Calling All Stations was the fourth best-selling album of their history, they seem to kind of try and get rid of it.”
The vocalist also recalls when the band ignored his request for a remastered copy of the album from their 2015 Genesis: 1983 – 1998 box set.
Wilson adds: “It really is kindergarten stuff. They’re Genesis, for Christ’s sake - you don’t behave like that. I don’t understand the politics behind it.”
Wilson has a number of live dates planned throughout the rest of 2016 in support of latest album Song For A Friend, which was released earlier this month.
Ray Wilson tour dates 2016
Jun 10: Schafstedt Kerzhenhof, Germany
Jul 16: Bad Durrheim Rathausplatz, Germany
Sep 23: Zwickau Alter Gasometer, Germany
Sep 30: Bad Homburg Kongress Zentrum, Germany
Oct 01: Altes Lager Das Haus, Germany
Oct 14: Oberndorf Am Neckar Augustiner Klosterkirche, Germany
Oct 20: Remscheid Kulturzentrum Klosterkirche, Germany
Oct 21: Osnabruck Rosenhof, Germany
Oct 22: Bensheim Musiktheatre REX, Germany
Oct 27: Stolpen Burg Stolpen, Germany
Oct 28: Stolpen Burg Stolpen, Germany
Oct 29: Duisburg Steinhof, Germany
Nov 04: Gera Clubcentrum Comma, Germany
Nov 05: Merkers Erlebnisbergwerk, Germany
Nov 12: Burglengenfeld VAZ Burglengenfeld, Germany
Nov 18: Hassfurt Stadthalle, Germany
Nov 19: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany
Nov 25: Isernhagen Blues Garage, Germany
Nov 26: Zoetermeer De Boerderij, Netherlands
Dec 01: Bunde Universum, Germany
Dec 02: Bochum Christuskirche, Germany
Dec 03: Siegburg Kubana, Germany
Dec 09: Worpswede Music Hall, Germany
Dec 16: Leverkusen Scala Club Leverkusen, Germany