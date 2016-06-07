Ray Wilson says Mike Rutherford was reason for no second Genesis album

Ray Wilson has singled out Mike Rutherford as the reason he never recorded another album with Genesis.

The singer succeeded Phil Collins and fronted the band from 1996 until 1998. He recorded vocals on their last album, 1998’s Calling All Stations, before parting ways with them after the tour later that year.

Wilson tells Eonmusic: “When I signed my contract to join the band, it was for two albums. It was always the idea to do the first and then go from there, but Mike Rutherford changed his mind – that’s exactly what happened.

“I think he felt he didn’t have the stamina to do another one. All of a sudden you’re faced with going from 15 million albums sales to two and a half, and I think he couldn’t find it in himself to do the next one.

“It’s a great shame, because I think we could have at least recorded it. Even if it hadn’t been very good, we didn’t need to release it, but we should have at least sat down together and continued the process, because I think we really became a band after the tour.”

Wilson goes on to suggest that Genesis have tried to erase his era with the band from their history.

He says: “They kind of try to brush it under the carpet a little bit. Even though I believe Calling All Stations was the fourth best-selling album of their history, they seem to kind of try and get rid of it.”

The vocalist also recalls when the band ignored his request for a remastered copy of the album from their 2015 Genesis: 1983 – 1998 box set.

Wilson adds: “It really is kindergarten stuff. They’re Genesis, for Christ’s sake - you don’t behave like that. I don’t understand the politics behind it.”

Wilson has a number of live dates planned throughout the rest of 2016 in support of latest album Song For A Friend, which was released earlier this month.

Jun 10: Schafstedt Kerzhenhof, Germany

Jul 16: Bad Durrheim Rathausplatz, Germany

Sep 23: Zwickau Alter Gasometer, Germany

Sep 30: Bad Homburg Kongress Zentrum, Germany

Oct 01: Altes Lager Das Haus, Germany

Oct 14: Oberndorf Am Neckar Augustiner Klosterkirche, Germany

Oct 20: Remscheid Kulturzentrum Klosterkirche, Germany

Oct 21: Osnabruck Rosenhof, Germany

Oct 22: Bensheim Musiktheatre REX, Germany

Oct 27: Stolpen Burg Stolpen, Germany

Oct 28: Stolpen Burg Stolpen, Germany

Oct 29: Duisburg Steinhof, Germany

Nov 04: Gera Clubcentrum Comma, Germany

Nov 05: Merkers Erlebnisbergwerk, Germany

Nov 12: Burglengenfeld VAZ Burglengenfeld, Germany

Nov 18: Hassfurt Stadthalle, Germany

Nov 19: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany

Nov 25: Isernhagen Blues Garage, Germany

Nov 26: Zoetermeer De Boerderij, Netherlands

Dec 01: Bunde Universum, Germany

Dec 02: Bochum Christuskirche, Germany

Dec 03: Siegburg Kubana, Germany

Dec 09: Worpswede Music Hall, Germany

Dec 16: Leverkusen Scala Club Leverkusen, Germany

