Prog Awards: Watch Steve Hackett win last year's Live Event Award

The Live Event Awards does pretty much what it says on the tin.

Progressive music thrives in the live arena, and this category features some truly stellar artists who have taken their music to the masses in all manner of ingenious ways over the past 12 months. Previous winners are Anathema, who triumphed back in 2012, and Steve Hackett, who you can see here accepting the Award for his Genesis Revisited show at London's Hammersmith Apollo. This year. Steve is again among the nominees, for creating an even bigger spectacle at the Royal Albert Hall.

Ian Anderson continued a very busy creative period with a tour featuring both the original Thick As A Brick album along with 2012’s TAAB2, which featured a great show at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Camel’s return to active duty at the end of last year was not only profoundly emotional after Andy Latimer’s struggles with illness over the previous decade, but also quite wonderful.

Prog cruises only took off last year, but this year they really came into their own. Yes’ own Cruise To The Edge was certainly a star-studded event.

This year Mike Portnoy got into the act with his Progressive Nation At Sea cruise, which mixed prog legends with more contemporary younger bands.

Of course, there’s always the homegrown, landlocked HRH Prog for us here in the UK.

Roger Waters continued his enormously successful run of spectacular Wall concerts by staging the event outdoors in stadiums for the first time.

Peter Gabriel returned to his legendary So album to celebrate it’s 25th anniversary with much stadium-sized success.

And of course, as we said, Steve Hackett is nominated yet again, this time for his Genesis Revisited Royal Albert Hall Show.

Dream Theater really turned on the style with their three-hour extravaganza An Evening With Dream Theater.

And Rick Wakeman celebrated 40 years of his Journey To The Centre Of The Earth album by taking it back out on the road for it’s first ever proper tour!

