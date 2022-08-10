Steve Hackett shares new live video of The Devil's Cathedral

Steve Hackett has shared a new live clip of The Devil's Cathedral, which you can watch below. The track originally featured on Hackett's most recent album, Surrender Of Silence.

It's taken from Genesis Revisited Live: Seconds Out & More, a new live document of Hackett's recent Seconds Out & More tour which will be released through InsideOut Music on September 2, with the vinyl version landing on November 25.

“I’m thrilled to be releasing Genesis Revisited Live: Seconds Out + More, giving everyone a chance to see this dynamic show," enthuses Hackett. "Enjoy The Devil’s Cathedral, an exciting dark Gothic track that includes all the boys in the current band line-up at their most explosive!”