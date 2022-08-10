Steve Hackett shares new live video of The Devil's Cathedral

By ( ) published

Steve Hackett will release Genesis Revisited Live: Seconds Out & More in September

Steve Hackett
(Image credit: Mick Bannister)

Steve Hackett has shared a new live clip of The Devil's Cathedral, which you can watch below. The track originally featured on Hackett's most recent album, Surrender Of Silence.

It's taken from Genesis Revisited Live: Seconds Out & More, a new live document of Hackett's recent Seconds Out & More tour which will be released through InsideOut Music on September 2, with the vinyl version landing on November 25.

“I’m thrilled to be releasing Genesis Revisited Live: Seconds Out + More, giving everyone a chance to see this dynamic show," enthuses Hackett. "Enjoy The Devil’s Cathedral, an exciting dark Gothic track that includes all the boys in the current band line-up at their most explosive!”

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.