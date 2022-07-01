Steve Hackett shares live clip of Genesis classic Squonk

By ( ) published

Steve Hackett to release Genesis Revisited Live: Seconds Out & More in September

Steve Hackett
(Image credit: Mick Bannister)

Steve Hackett has shared a new live clip of the Genesis classic Squonk, which you can watch in full below.

It's taken from Genesis Revisited Live: Seconds Out & More, a new live document of Hackett's recent Seconds Out & More tour which will be released through InsideOut Music on September 2.

“I’m so happy to release my Seconds Out & More show," says Hackett. "A spectacular night with a band on fire tearing into that magic music combining the true spirit of Genesis with a fresh virtuosic approach and an extraordinary sound under amazing lights. This show is a feast for both ears and eyes. The best of so many worlds!”

Genesis Revisited Live: Seconds Out & More will be available on limited 2CD + Blu-ray and limited 2CD + DVD, both including 5.1 surround sound, a behind the scenes documentary and  promo videos, as well as as gatefold 180g 4LP+2CD, and as digital album (in 16 & 24bit).

Hackett and his band comprise Roger King, Rob Townsend, Jonas Reingold, Nad Sylvan and Craig Blundell, and they were joined by Amanda Lehmann as special guest on the night.

Pre-order Genesis Revisited Live: Seconds Out & More.

Steve Hackett

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

Steve Hackett: Genesis Revisited Live: Seconds Out & More
1. Apollo Intro
2. Clocks - The Angel Of Mons
3. Held In The Shadows
4. Every Day
5. The Devil's Cathedral
6. Shadow Of The Hierophant
7. Squonk
8. The Carpet Crawlers
9. Robbery, Assault And Battery
10. Afterglow
11. Firth Of Fifth
12. I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)
13. The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway
14. Musical Box (Closing Section)
15. Supper's Ready
16. The Cinema Show
17. Aisle Of Plenty
18. Dance On A Volcano
19. Los Endos

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.