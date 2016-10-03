Steve Hackett announces UK and Ireland tour

Steve Hackett has announced a 2017 tour of the UK and Ireland, performing a new version of his Genesis Revisited show.

The dates run during April and May, and see the guitarist playing songs from the band’s 1976 album Wind & Wuthering. He’ll also mix in Genesis tracks including The Musical Box, Inside & Out and Anyway.

Hackett says: “I’m excited to bring my latest show involving a new set of Genesis and Hackett numbers to the UK in 2017.”

He’ll be joined onstage by keyboardist Roger King, drummer and percussionist Gary O’Toole, saxophonist and flautist Rob Townsend, bassist Nick Beggs and vocalist Nad Sylvan.

Tickets go on sale from 10am on October 7 via MyTicket and from venue box offices.

Hackett is currently working on the follow-up to last year’s Wolflight, which is expected to be released in 2017. He’ll join Yes, Kansas, John Wetton, Neal Morse and more at Cruise To The Edge festival, which sets sail from Tampa, Florida, to the Caribbean island of Cozumel in February.

Apr 26: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland

Apr 28: Cardiff St David’s Hall, UK

Apr 30: Reading Hexagon, UK

May 01: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK

May 03: Sheffield City Hall, UK

May 04: Bristol Colston Hall, UK

May 05: Manchester Bridgewater Hall, UK

May 07: Liverpool Philharmonic, UK

May 08: Portsmouth Guildhall, UK

May 10: Southend Cliffs Pavilion, UK

May 11: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, UK

May 13: Oxford New Theatre, UK

May 14: Cambridge Corn Exchange, UK

May 16: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, UK

May 17: Gateshead Sage, UK

May 19: London Palladium, UK

The Steve Hackett tour poster

Steve Hackett showcases classic Genesis tracks