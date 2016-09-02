Steve Hackett showcases classic Genesis tracks

A video of Steve Hackett performing Genesis songs Cinema Show and Aisle Of Plenty live has been released.

The show was captured live at Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall in October last year. It sees the former Genesis guitarist perform alongside vocalist Nad Sylvan, keyboardist Roger King and multi-instrumentalist Rob Townsend on sax and flute duties.

Hackett recently said he’s most proud of his album Tribute, inspired by classical musicians Andres Segovia, Julian Bream and John Williams.

He said of the work: “It’s a bit like Shakespeare for an actor, so I quite see why someone who, having done blockbusters would just want to go and act Hamlet. It’s lovely to be able to do things that are out of character – there is no such thing as Steve Hackett – what there is, is an awful lot of music and influences that he assimilated over many, many years, and now I’m in the position to be a sufficiently plausible character actor, to wander in and out of these various schools.”

He’s currently working on the follow-up to last year’s Wolflight, and is also set to perform with Genesis tribute act Genetics in Lima, Peru on September 8.

Hackett will join Yes, Kansas, John Wetton, Neal Morse and more at Cruise To The Edge festival, which sets sail from Tampa, Florida, to the Caribbean island of Cozumel in February.

Steve Hackett: New Horizon