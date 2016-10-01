Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons issue Big Mouth video

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons have released a lyric video for their debut single Big Mouth.

The track is taken from the band’s upcoming, self-titled debut EP, which is released on November 18 via Motorhead Music.

Led by former Motorhead guitarist Campbell, the band includes his sons Todd, Dane and Tyla along with vocalist Neil Starr.

Their five-track release was produced by Todd Campbell and mixed by Motorhead collaborator Cameron Webb. It’s described as “raw, gritty, classic and instantly accessible rock’n’roll.”

Starr previously said: “You know what you’re going to get because Phil is the riff god. You hear those Motorhead riffs – Phil wrote a lot of those.

“So there’s elements of that coming through in the music. I bring my own style to the band, but it’s just rock’n’roll music, I guess.”

The band launch a European tour later this month.

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons EP tracklist

Big Mouth Spiders Take Aim No Turning Back Life In Space

Oct 18: Brussels Magasin 4, Belgium

Oct 20: Solothurn Kulturfabrik, Switzerland

Oct 21: Parma Campus Industry, Italy

Oct 22: Bergamo Druso Club, Italy

Oct 24: Warsaw Progresja Music Zone, Poland

Nov 04: Swansea Scene, UK

Nov 05: Inverness Ironworks, UK

Nov 06: Glasgow Audio, UK

Nov 10: Bristol Bierkeller, UK

Nov 11: Manchester FAC251, UK

Nov 12: Pwllheli Hard Rock Hell, UK

Nov 18: Selby Venue, UK

Nov 19: Coventry Kasbah, UK

Nov 24: London Boston Music Rooms, UK

Nov 25: Norwich Open Club Room, UK

Nov 26: Seaton Town Hall, UK

Dec 02: Porthcawl Planet Rockstock, UK

Dec 31: Pontypridd Municipal Arts Centre, UK

Jan 27: Minehead Giants Of Rock festival, UK

Apr 20: Mallorca Wacken Full Metal Cruise, Spain

