Jakko Jakszyk reflects on ‘extraordinary’ King Crimson moment

King Crimson guitarist Jakko Jakszyk has reflected on his favourite moment since joining the band.

He hooked up with Robert Fripp and co in 2013 and when asked about his highlight from the last three years with the band, he points to playing 21st Century Schizoid Man with his idols onstage.

Jakszyk tells Sound Review: “I think it may well be standing on stage at the end of the band’s first appearance in Albany in upstate New York.

“Having just sung and played Schizoid Man, standing there next to Robert, Mel Collins and Tony Levin, 42 years after seeing the band play the same number at Watford Town Hall as a 13-year-old, I had chills running though me. A pretty extraordinary moment.”

King Crimson haven’t released a studio album since 2003’s The Power To Believe – but Jakszyk hints that new material could be around the corner.

He adds: “New stuff is being written and experimented with all the time. Whether this material will end up on a studio album or not is not my call.”

As for a follow-up to his 2009 solo album Waves Sweep The Land, Jakszyk continues: “It requires more time and single mindedness than I possess currently. Plus my priority is writing for Crimson, but it’s in my head and mind to do it.”

King Crimson released their live package live package Radical Action To Unseat The Hold Of Monkey Mind earlier this month, with the band’s live dates set to continue in Europe in November.

King Crimson 2016 European tour

Nov 02: Antwerp Stadsschouwburg, Belgium

Nov 03: Antwerp Stadsschouwburg, Belgium

Nov 05: Milan Teatro degli Arcimboldi, Italy

Nov 06: Milan Teatro degli Arcimboldi, Italy

Nov 08: Florence Teatro Verdi, Italy

Nov 09: Florence Teatro Verdi, Italy

Nov 11: Rome Auditorium Conciliazione, Italy

Nov 12: Rome Auditorium Conciliazione, Italy

Nov 14: Torino Teatro Coloseeo, Italy

Nov 15: Torino Teatro Coloseeo, Italy

Nov 30: Vienna Museumsquartier, Austria

Dec 01: Vienna Museumsquartier, Austria

King Crimson Quiz