Steeleye Span announce Winter tour dates in support of new album Conflict
Steeleye Span have released their first new studio album for six years and will tour the UK in November and December
Steeleye Span have announced their customary Winter tour dates for November and December, this time in support of a brand new studio album, Conflict, which is out now.
The band have also shared a video for the first single from the new album, Over The Hills And Far Away, which was popularised in contemporary culture by folk musician John Tams in the 1990s British television series Sharpe, and was also recorded by former Span member Tim Hart for his 1981 album My Very Favourite Nursery Rhymes.
Conflict is the band's first new album for six years, following on from 2019's acclaimed Est'd 1969. "The album's title reflects the times we find ourselves in, but also the stretch and tear of our relationship with this planet that hosts us," the band state.
The band's line-up of Maddy Prior, Liam Genockey (drums), Julian Littman (guitar and keyboards), Roger Carey (bass), Andrew “Spud” Sinclair (guitar) are joined by latest addition, violinist Athena Octavia (who also plays in indie folk act Iris & Steel) and who toured with th eband this Spring.
You can see the full list of Steeleye Span Winter tour dates and ticket details below.
Steeleye Span 2025 tour dates
Nov 16: Edinburgh The Queen's Hall
Nov 17: Glasgow St. Luke's
Nov 19: Blyth The Phoenix Theatre
Nov 20: Morecambe The Platform
Nov 21: Preston The Playhouse Theatre
Nov 23: Liverpool The Tung Auditorium
Nov 24: Witham The Barnard Castle
Nov 25: Ilkley King's Hall
Nov 26: Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre
Nov 29: Wantage The Beacon
Dec 1: Abergavenny Borough Theatre
Dec 2: Bristol St. George's
Dec 3: Frome Cheese & Grain
Dec 4: Farnham Maltings
Dec 6: Isle Of Wight Medina Theatre
Dec 8: Stroud The Sub Rooms
Dec 9: Basingstoke The Haymarket
Dec 10: Shoreha-By-Sea Ropetackle Arts Centre
Dec 11: Felixstowe The Spa Pavilion
Dec 13: Ashford Revelation
Dec 15: Miklton Keyes Stables
Dec 17: Bury St. Edmunds The Apex
Dec 19: London Cadogan Hall
