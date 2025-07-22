Steeleye Span announce Winter tour dates in support of new album Conflict

Steeleye Span have announced their customary Winter tour dates for November and December, this time in support of a brand new studio album, Conflict, which is out now.

The band have also shared a video for the first single from the new album, Over The Hills And Far Away, which was popularised in contemporary culture by folk musician John Tams in the 1990s British television series Sharpe, and was also recorded by former Span member Tim Hart for his 1981 album My Very Favourite Nursery Rhymes.

Conflict is the band's first new album for six years, following on from 2019's acclaimed Est'd 1969. "The album's title reflects the times we find ourselves in, but also the stretch and tear of our relationship with this planet that hosts us," the band state.

The band's line-up of Maddy Prior, Liam Genockey (drums), Julian Littman (guitar and keyboards), Roger Carey (bass), Andrew “Spud” Sinclair (guitar) are joined by latest addition, violinist Athena Octavia (who also plays in indie folk act Iris & Steel) and who toured with th eband this Spring.

You can see the full list of Steeleye Span Winter tour dates and ticket details below.

Steeleye Span | Over The Hills and Far Away - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: Park Records)

Nov 16: Edinburgh The Queen's Hall

Nov 17: Glasgow St. Luke's

Nov 19: Blyth The Phoenix Theatre

Nov 20: Morecambe The Platform

Nov 21: Preston The Playhouse Theatre

Nov 23: Liverpool The Tung Auditorium

Nov 24: Witham The Barnard Castle

Nov 25: Ilkley King's Hall

Nov 26: Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre

Nov 29: Wantage The Beacon

Dec 1: Abergavenny Borough Theatre

Dec 2: Bristol St. George's

Dec 3: Frome Cheese & Grain

Dec 4: Farnham Maltings

Dec 6: Isle Of Wight Medina Theatre

Dec 8: Stroud The Sub Rooms

Dec 9: Basingstoke The Haymarket

Dec 10: Shoreha-By-Sea Ropetackle Arts Centre

Dec 11: Felixstowe The Spa Pavilion

Dec 13: Ashford Revelation

Dec 15: Miklton Keyes Stables

Dec 17: Bury St. Edmunds The Apex

Dec 19: London Cadogan Hall

Get tickets.