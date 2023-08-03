"I can't work a bloody digital watch, never mind a phone": Ozzy once accidentally texted Robert Plant looking for his missing cat

By Stef Lach
( Classic Rock )
Contributions from
Fraser Lewry
 published

Ozzy Osbourne's lack of technical know-how was confirmed by his son Jack

Ozzy Osbourne on the Conan show
(Image credit: Conan on TBS)

Ozzy Osbourne once accidentally sent Robert Plant a text about his missing cat.

Appearing on the Conan O'Brien show in 2016, the Black Sabbath frontman’s lack of technical know-how when it came to mobile phones was exposed by son Jack.

“I try, but I end up sending the wrong message to the wrong person," explained Ozzy. "I can’t work a bloody digital watch, never mind a phone."

“He once sent Robert Plant a text message like, ‘I can’t find the cat,’" confirmed Jack. 

Ozzy then revealed that Plant had replied with an obviously confused message of his own.

“He sent one back going,’ You can’t find the cat…?‘”

Many will be reassured to learn that Ozzy is a cat lover, but this isn't the only time he's gone public with his feline affection: in 2020 he lent his name to a PETA campaign that drew attention to the practice of cat declawing.

"Amputating a cat’s toes is twisted and wrong," said Ozzy. "If your couch is more important to you than your cat’s health and happiness, you don’t deserve to have an animal! Get cats a scratching post – don’t mutilate them for life."

Conversely, Osbourne was the source of much outrage the following year when he joked that he'd been shooting animals outside his home in Los Angeles during lockdown.

"It gets me out of my head, man," reported the Ozz-man, who is battling Parkinson's disease. "When I am in my house, I worry I never am going to walk properly. When I first started this thing, I could not shoot. Now there’s dead cats and birds every minute."

Stef Lach

Stef wrote close to 5,000 stories during his time as assistant online news editor and later as online news editor between 2014-2016. An accomplished reporter and journalist, Stef has written extensively for a number of UK newspapers and also played bass with UK rock favourites Logan. His favourite bands are Pixies and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. Stef left the world of rock'n'roll news behind when he moved to his beloved Canada in 2016, but he started on his next 5000 stories in 2022. 

