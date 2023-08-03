"I can't work a bloody digital watch, never mind a phone": Ozzy once accidentally texted Robert Plant looking for his missing cat

Ozzy Osbourne once accidentally sent Robert Plant a text about his missing cat.

Appearing on the Conan O'Brien show in 2016, the Black Sabbath frontman’s lack of technical know-how when it came to mobile phones was exposed by son Jack.

“I try, but I end up sending the wrong message to the wrong person," explained Ozzy. "I can’t work a bloody digital watch, never mind a phone."

“He once sent Robert Plant a text message like, ‘I can’t find the cat,’" confirmed Jack.

Ozzy then revealed that Plant had replied with an obviously confused message of his own.

“He sent one back going,’ You can’t find the cat…?‘”

Many will be reassured to learn that Ozzy is a cat lover, but this isn't the only time he's gone public with his feline affection: in 2020 he lent his name to a PETA campaign that drew attention to the practice of cat declawing.

"Amputating a cat’s toes is twisted and wrong," said Ozzy. "If your couch is more important to you than your cat’s health and happiness, you don’t deserve to have an animal! Get cats a scratching post – don’t mutilate them for life."

Conversely, Osbourne was the source of much outrage the following year when he joked that he'd been shooting animals outside his home in Los Angeles during lockdown.

"It gets me out of my head, man," reported the Ozz-man, who is battling Parkinson's disease. "When I am in my house, I worry I never am going to walk properly. When I first started this thing, I could not shoot. Now there’s dead cats and birds every minute."