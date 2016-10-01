Metallica share 'tales from tour'

Metallica have recalled their funniest tour memories in a video shot for The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

The thrash giants were asked to tell some tales from the road and each band member came up with a story safe enough to repeat on the NBC talkshow. The video can be viewed below.

Guitarist Kirk Hammett recalls washing his socks in the shower, drummer Lars Ulrich says he once took a 400km taxi ride in Spain and bassist Robert Trujillo says that, when he was playing with Infectious Grooves in 1991, he fell onto a bunch of cables and knocked out the power to Ozzy Osbourne’s PA system while the Prince Of Darkness was on stage.

Frontman James Hetfield’s story involves a 1980s Metallica tour with Metal Church in Canada.

He says: “I remember hopping on the bus with Metal Church going to another gig and it was snowing hugely and the road got closed.

“We weren’t supposed to go anywhere so we were sitting on the tour bus and we had at least enough beer for about four hours and six guys. It was so cold out and the toilets were full.

“We invented this game Pee Around The Bus. You had to try and make your stream go all the way around the frozen bus and see who had the longest pee stream around the frozen bus.

“We all won, it was so fun.”

Meanwhile, Metallica’s performance of new track Hardwired live on the Howard Stern show this week has been released and can be viewed below.

The band’s 10th album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct is released on November 18.

Oct 22: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 23: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 26: San Juan Coliseo De Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico

Oct 29: Quito Parque Bicentenario, Ecuador

Nov 01: Bogota Hipodromo De Los Andes, Columbia

Nov 03: Guatemala City Estadio Cementos Progreso, Guatemala

Nov 05: San Jose Estadio Nacional, Costa Rica

Mar 25-26: Lollapalooza Brasil

Mar 31-Apr 01: Lollapalooza Argentina

Apr 01-02: Lollapalooza Chile

