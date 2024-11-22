Steve Hackett announces new Live Magic At Trading Boundaries album

Steve Hackett has announced that he will release new live album, Live Magic At Trading Boundaries, through InsideOut Music on January 17,

The new album was recorded at the Trading Boundaries venue in Fletching, East Sussex last year, in what has now become something of a tradition for Hackett. You can listen to the new live version of Ace Of Wands (originally from Hackett's debut solo album Voyage Of The Acolyte).

The intimate annual concerts see Hackett presenting stripped-down material, and showcasing his acclaimed classical compositions. The new live album collects various recordings from these shows from over the years, and also features appearances from regular collaborators including brother John Hackett on flute, Roger King on keys, Rob Townsend on flute sax and Amanda Lehmann on guitar and vocals.

“It’s always a joy for me to play at Trading Boundaries, a magical intimate place full of beautiful lights and exotic imagery, illuminating the darkest time of year over Christmas and New Year," enthuses Hackett. "It’s the perfect location for my acoustic set.”

The album features a selection of Genesis tracks along with Hackett's solo repertoire as well as two performances of tracks from Amanda Lehmann’s most recent solo album Innocence And Illusion.

The release is timed to coincide with Hackett’s next two live appearances at the venue, on January 18 and 19.

Live Magic At Trading Boundaries will be available as a limited-edition CD digipak, gatefold 180g 2LP, digital album, mixed by long-time live sound engineer Ben Fenner.

Pre-order Live Magic At Trading Boundaries.

Steve Hackett - Ace of Wands (Live at Trading Boundaries) (VISUALIZER) - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

Steve Hackett: Live Magic At Trading Boundaries

1. Improv

2. Blood on the Rooftops

3. The Barren Land

4. Black Light

5. Horizons

6. Jacuzzi

7. Supper’s Ready (Excerpt)

8. After the Ordeal

9. Hairless Heart

10. Jazz on a Summer’s Night

11. Gnossienne No. 1

12. Walking Away from Rainbows

13. Poulenc Organ Concerto (excerpt)

14. The Red Flower of Tai Chi Blooms Everywhere

15. Hands of the Priestess

16. Memory Lane

17. Only Happy When It Rains

18. Ace of Wands

19. The Journey