Status Quo extend electric tour in 2017

Status Quo have announced they’ll extend their Last Night Of The Electrics tour in 2017.
The band played several dates across Europe in October and November, with a run of UK shows scheduled for later this month, which were due to be the group’s last ever electric performances.
But Status Quo’s manager Simon Porter has confirmed the group’s live commitments will continue into next year – with further acoustic gigs also planned.
He says in a statement: “Following the incredible reaction and success of the current European tour and as a result of requests from fans and promoters alike, Quo are delighted to announce that the Last Night Of The Electrics tour will be extended into 2017 – initially visiting territories not included on the current tour.”
In October, guitarist Rick Parfitt said he won’t return to performing with Status Quo after he suffered a serious heart attack on the road in June – and his management later revealed he’d “died for several minutes” during the incident.
Porter continues: “The tour – which will continue to feature guest guitarist Richie Malone – will run alongside a series of Aquostic shows already planned for 2017.”
Further details on Status Quo’s 2017 touring plans will be revealed in due course.
Status Quo The Last Night Of The Electrics UK tour 2016
Dec 08: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Dec 09: Bournemouth BIC
Dec 11: London The O2
Dec 13: Brighton Centre
Dec 14: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Dec 16: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena
Dec 17: Leeds First Direct Arena
Dec 19: Manchester Arena
Dec 20: Glasgow The SSE Hydro
Dec 22: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena
Dec 23: Liverpool Echo Arena
