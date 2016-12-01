Foo Fighters thought Dave Grohl throne plan was crazy

Taylor Hawkins has admitted that the Foo Fighters thought frontman Dave Grohl was crazy when he said he’d perform shows while recovering from a broken leg.

He suffered the injury after falling off stage in June 2015, leading to the cancellation of a handful of concerts before Grohl returned to action with the help of a custom-made throne.

The idea for the contraption came to the bandleader in a drugged-up dream, and was built with the help of a roadie. It later became part of the Guns N’ Roses reunion shows this year after Axl Rose broke his foot.

Drummer Hawkins tells the NME: “It was a bummer all round. Dave almost pulverised his entire fucking leg. Missing Glastonbury was part of that bummer.

“We were excited to get out there, do our march through Wembley then Glastonbury headlining. We were set to pop – then Dave breaking his leg was a kick in the nuts.

“But like Dave said, ‘We wlll go on, even if I have to sit in this throne I have in my mind.

“We were all like, ‘That’s crazy! It’s crazy to think anyone’s going to want to see you sitting in a throne.’

“And we did – and they were some of the best shows we ever played.”

The Foo Fighters have confirmed a run of European festival shows for June and July next year, with their “passport” website looking as if there’s space for more dates to be added.

Asked if they’re aiming to make Glastonbury this year, to make up for their 2016 absence, Hawkins replies: “I’m always the last to know. I have a big mouth so they don’t tell my anything.

“That’s a rule in Foo Fighters – don’t tell Taylor, he’ll tell everybody.”

Foo Fighters European tour 2017 so far

Jun 19: Rock The Beach, Finland

Jun 29: Open’er Festival, Poland

Jun 30: Roskilde Festival, Denmark

Jul 02: Rock Werchter, Belgium

Jul 06: Mad Cool Festival, Spain

Jul 07: NOS Alive, Portugal

