Nitro reform with Lamb Of God’s Chris Adler

US outfit Nitro have confirmed the news that they’ve reformed.

Joining founding members, vocalist Jim Gillette and guitarist Michael Angelo Batio, is Lamb Of God drummer Chris Adler who says he’s been “blown away” by the trio’s new material.

He says: “I’m not sure who keeps giving my phone number to the most talented musicians on the planet but, I couldn’t be more thrilled.

“I used to wonder what a metal band would sound like with all the cheat codes unlocked and well, I don’t wonder about that anymore.

“I’m blown away by the modern sound and groove in the material. The chaos has been harnessed and it’s incredibly heavy.”

Gillette along with Batio and bassist T.J. Racer and drummer Bobby Rock released Nitro’s debut album O.F.R. in 1989. Following several lineup changes, they issued their second record Nitro II: H.W.D.W.S. in 1991 but split two years later.

Now the band have been reactivated, Gillette says he’s honoured to be surrounded by “such insanely talented musicians” and adds: “Michael and Chris are the best of the best. So yeah, it’s very exciting, humbling and even a little intimidating.

“To be honest, I’m less intimidated when I get in the ring with a 300-pound monster that wants to tear my head off.”

Batio says: “I can’t wait to get onstage with these guys. Inspirational is an understatement.”

Nitro are currently writing what will be their third studio album and will begin the recording process in January with producer Josh Wilbur. They’re looking to release the material in spring 2017, with a world tour to follow.

Flash Metal Suicide: Nitro