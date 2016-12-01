Chester Bennington: Kings Of Chaos are no supergroup

Chester Bennington has played down Kings Of Chaos’ supergroup tag.

The rock’n’roll collective features the Linkin Park singer along with Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor, ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons, former Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum, The Cult guitarist Billy Duffy, Billy Idol’s sideman Steve Stevens and Stone Temple Pilots bassist Robert DeLeo.

But despite the star-studded lineup, Bennington insists Kings Of Chaos can’t be described as a supergroup.

He tells Vegas Seven: “From my perspective, a supergroup is when members of two successful bands leave their bands and form something new.

“My generational examples of a supergroup would be Velvet Revolver and Audioslave. With the members of Kings Of Chaos, we’re all in intact groups, so we have a large catalogue of songs from each of our bands that we can play live.”

The band have several shows in the US lined up this week which will see Bennington share vocal duties with Taylor and Gibbons.

“We try to give everyone time to shine,” he says. “There are songs I’m not familiar with, which makes for a challenge and gives me a competitive boner.

“Being in Kings Of Chaos brings me back to my early days in bands when I was doing it for fun. We don’t have any originals. So how about we play covers of songs we love?

“I’m just a fan, so when I go out and do, say, a Jane’s Addiction song, I want to do a great job and nail it. People don’t want to hear the Chester Bennington version. So I sing it the way I heard it growing up.”

Kings Of Chaos will kick off their run of shows with a three-night residency at the House Of Blues in Las Vegas, which gets underway tonight (December 1).

Dec 01: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV

Dec 02: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV

Dec 03: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV

Dec 17: Montclair Wellmont Theatre, NJ

Dec 18: Huntington The Paramount, NY

Dec 20: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Dec 21: New York Irving Plaza, NY

Dec 22: Verona Turning Stone Resort & Casino, NY

