Status Quo's Rick Parfitt ‘died for minutes’ after heart attack

Status Quo co-founder Rick Parfitt “died for several minutes” after suffering a heart attack earlier this year, his manager has revealed.

And the 67-year-old may never return to the band as he concentrates on looking after his health.

He won’t make the decision until next year, but his current condition means he certainly won’t take part in the band’s final full-electric European tour, which starts next month.

Parfitt collapsed after a concert in Turkey in June, and the incident was later described as an “extremely life-threatening situation.”

Manager Simon Porter says in a statement: “Although Rick is recovering well and is now able to lead a relatively normal day-to-day life, he’s far from being fit enough to undertake the rigours of Quo’s touring schedule.

“Perhaps now is the time to reveal that Rick ‘died’ for several minutes, which resulted in mild cognitive impairments, for which he continues to receive neuro-psychological support.

“His medical team continue to be confident of a full recover. But Rick’s absolute priorities for the foreseeable future are for his health and wellbeing, and to be able to see his eight-year-old twin children Tommy and Lily grow up.

“To this end, Rick may have performed his last show with Quo.”

Porter adds that, until Parfitt makes his decision, “it is his wish that the band continue to tour, and he’ll always be part of Quo’s numerous offstage activities.”

He’s continuing work on a solo album, which he aims to record in the coming months. His place in the band has been filled by Richie Malone after bassist John ‘Rhino’ Edwards’ son Freddie covered some of their summer shows.

Parfitt underwent a quadruple heart bypass in 1997. Another health alert forced him to miss a run of shows in 2014. Status Quo release their second acoustic album Aquostic II – That’s A Fact! on October 21. Frontman Francis Rossi said in February that this year’s electric tour would be their last, adding: “It doesn’t mean we won’t do other things, perhaps the odd special, but we’re agreed that the moment has come.”

