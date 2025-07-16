Peter Frampton does it again: More dates added to Let’s Do It Again! tour
The Let’s Do It Again! tour follows the Never Say Never tour, the Never EVER Say Never tour and the Positively Thankful tour
Peter Frampton has added another leg to his franchise-extending Let's Do It Again! tour. The latest run of dates takes a route through the southern US states, beginning at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans, LA, on October 7 and climaxing at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL, on November 2.
Tickets for the new dates will go on pre-sale Tuesday, July 16, at 10am local.
The Let's Do It Again! tour is the latest in a growing list of schedules the former Humble Pie man has undertaken since the final date of his Finale: Farewell Tour in 2019.
Since those last shows, which the guitarist expected. to be his last, he has successfully completed the Never Say Never tour, the Never EVER Say Never tour and the Positively Thankful tour, in addition to the first run of Let's Do It Again! dates earlier this year.
Frampton was diagnosed with inclusion-body myositis in 2011, and initially expected the condition to prevent him from playing again after the Farewell Tour.
“I think of my parents,” Frampton told Classic Rock last year. “During the Second World War my mum went through the Blitz, my dad went through every major battle in Europe and Africa, and they survived. That’s why I’m able to pick myself up."
Peter Frampton: Let's Do It Again! tour 2025
Oct 17: New Orleans Saenger Theatre, LA
Oct 19: San Antonio Majestic Theatre, TX
Oct 21: Grand Prairie Texas Trust CU Theatre, TX
Oct 23: Tulsa The Cove, OK
Oct 25: Memphis Orpheum Theatre, TN
Oct 27: Atlanta Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, GA
Oct 29: St. Augustine Amphitheatre, FL
Oct 31: Clearwater Ruth Eckerd Hall, FL
Nov 02: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL
