AC/DC announce Australian leg of PWR⚡️UP tour

AC/DC are heading home for Christmas. The band have announced a run of five Australian dates in November and December, the latest addition to a tour that began in May 2024 and has already included a European leg and a recently completed North American schedule.

The new run of dates is announced as the band prepare to launch a second run of European shows, and kicks off at Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 12. After visiting Sydney, Adelaide and Perth, the schedule will wrap up on December 14 at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium. Support will come from Aussie punks Amyl & The Sniffers. Full dates below.

Tickets will go on sale this Thursday (June 26), with ticket prices ranging from AU$132.45 (B-reserve seating) to $305.75 (GA front standing).

AC/DC remain typically tight-lipped about their plans. While many fans have suggested that the band's final ever shows would be in Australia, there is no confirmation of any such plans, nor has the PWR⚡️UP tour yet visited South America.

The current AC/DC lineup, which kicks off this year's run of European tour dates in the Czech Republic on June 26, features Angus Young on lead guitar, vocalist Brian Johnson, rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, drummer Matt Laug and bassist Chris Chaney.

AC/DC: PWR⚡️UP Tour 2025

Jun 26: Prague Airport Letňany, Czech Republic

Jun 30: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 04: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Jul 08: Düsseldorf Open Air Park Düsseldorf, Germany

Jul 12: Madrid Metropolitano Stadium, Spain

Jul 20: Imola Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Italy

Jul 24: Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, Estonia

Jul 28: Gothenburg Ullevi, Sweden

Aug 05: Oslo Bjerke Racecourse, Norway

Aug 09: Paris Stade De France, France

Aug 17: Karlsruhe Messe Karlsruhe, Germany

Aug 21: Edinburgh Murrayfield Stadium, Scotland

Nov 12: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia

Nov 21: Sydney Accor Stadium, Australia 30

Nov 30: Adelaide Grand Final, Australia

Dec 04: Perth Optus Stadium, Australia

Dec 14: Brisbane Suncorp Stadium, Australia

