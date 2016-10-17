Rick Parfitt: I miss being part of Status Quo’s last electric shows

Wish I was there: Parfitt before his heart attack

Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has sent a handwritten message to fans, saying much he’s missing the band’s final electric shows.

The veteran musician suffered a serious heart attack on the road in June and his management later revealed he’d “died for several minutes” during the incident. He’s expected to make a full recovery, although the statement said it was possible he’d “performed his last show” with the band.

Quo confirmed earlier this year that their current tour would be their last full-power trip, although they didn’t rule out further acoustic outings.

Parfitt, 67, says in his note: “Here I am sitting in a hotel in Malaga. Just thought I’d drop you a little line to say how much I miss being part of the last year of rockin.’

“But I must fully recover from the latest blip with my heart – and with what’s left of it, I wish you all a Happy Christmas.”

He adds: “See y’all somewhere, sometime in the new year.”

Status Quo’s Last Night Of The Electrics tour end in Liverpool in December. Fans have been offered refunds if they’d rather not see the band without Parfitt. Their second acoustic album, Aquostic II: That’s A Fact! was released last month.

Parfitt's note to fans

Status Quo: The Last Night Of The Electrics tour 2016

Oct 17: Tilburg Poppodium, Netherlands

Oct 28: Belfast SSE Arena, UK

Oct 29: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Nov 10: Hamburg Arena, Germany

Nov 11: Leipzig Red Bull Arena, Germany

Nov 14: Berlin Max Schmeling Halle, Germany

Nov 15: Erfurt Messe Erfurt, Germany

Dec 08: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Dec 09: Bournemouth BIC, UK

Dec 11: London The O2, UK

Dec 13: Brighton Centre, UK

Dec 14: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Dec 16: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK

Dec 17: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Dec 19: Manchester Arena, UK

Dec 20: Glasgow The SSE Hydro, UK

Dec 22: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, UK

Dec 23: Liverpool Echo Arena, UK

