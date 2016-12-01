Of Mice & Men's Austin hits out as fans urge him to 'get better'

Of Mice & Men frontman Austin Carlile has hit out at fans urging him to get better – saying his battle with Marfan Syndrome will never end.

Carlile’s struggles with genetic disorder Marfans have seen him undergo a string of surgeries and have led to Of Mice & Men pulling out of various tours. Most recently, they had to withdraw from an Australian tour with A Day To Remember.

Now the singer had addressed fans in a series of tweets in which he explains his condition is not something he will ever fully recover from.

Carlile says: “FYI you don’t ‘get better’ with Marfans. You get by. I’ve had foot, ear, rib, head, hip, back and heart surgeries just so I can function and live.

“All of you saying I should hurry up and get better, what’s taking so long? I’ll never be better. You happy? I live each day as it comes. Each day is a battle.

“Marfan Syndrome is a fibrositic connective tissue disorder, that means it affects your entire body – and it is painful. I don’t cry on Twitter on all the bad days. I suck it up and keep pushing on.

“The rare good days? I cherish those more than you could ever understand. I wouldn’t wish it upon anyone. This is why I have such a heart for those hurting, mentally or physically, because I am too.”

The band were forced to cancel the remainder of their European tour in light of Carlile’s hospitalisation earlier this year. They had been on the road in support of fourth album Cold World.

Of Mice & Men’s Austin Carlile recovering from tears in spine