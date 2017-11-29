Sons Of Apollo announce US tour dates

Sons Of Apollo have announced a run of shows across the US for early next year.

The supergroup featuring former Dream Theater members Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian, along with Mr Big and The Winery Dogs bassist Billy Sheehan, ex Journey frontman Jeff Scott Soto and former Guns N’ Roses guitarist Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal will play the concerts in February.

The dates have been scheduled in support of the band’s debut album Psychotic Symphony, which launched in October via InsideOut Music.

The first show will be on the Cruise To The Edge, which sails from Florida on February 3 to Belize and Costa Maya. Once they return to dry land, the band will embark on a further eight dates throughout the month.

Portnoy says: “Ever since this lineup assembled to make Psychotic Symphony, the thing I’ve been most excited about is anticipating how insane I know this band is going to be on stage.

“Well, the wait is almost over! Here are the first US dates that will get to witness this ‘five-headed musical spectacle’ live on stage in February.

“We plan on being on tour all year long, all over the globe, with plenty of dates now being announced for summer festivals throughout Europe, but these are the very first shows that will get to witness this amazing lineup in person for the first time. We can’t wait!”

Further shows are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Find a list of the band’s confirmed US shows below.

Feb 03-08: Tampa Cruise To The Edge, FL

Feb 09: Miami Magic City Casino Monsters Of Rock Cruise Pre-show, FL

Feb 11: Orlando Plaza Live, FL

Feb 12: Atlanta Variety Playhouse, GA

Feb 13: Carrboro Cat’s Cradle, NC

Feb 15: Asbury Park House Of Independents, NJ

Feb 16: Buffalo Town Ballroom, NY

Feb 17: Battle Creek The Music Factory, MI

Feb 18: Joliet The Forge, IL

