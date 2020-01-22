Slipknot, Halestorm, Alter Bridge, Anthrax and more confirmed for Rocklahoma 2020

Organisers of the Rocklahoma festival have revealed the list artists who’ll play at this year’s event.

This year marks the festival’s 14th anniversary and it’ll take place at Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma – just outside Tulsa – on May 22-24.

Set to appear this year are Slipknot, Five Finger Death Punch, Staind, Papa Roach, Halestorm, Anthrax, I Prevail, Alter Bridge, The Pretty Reckless, Motionless In White, Body Count, Hollywood Undead, Hellyeah and Badflower.

They’ll be joined over the the Memorial Day weekend by The Hu, Jelly Roll, Bad Wolves, Dirty Honey, All That Remains, Jinjer, Warrant, Brass Against, Bones UK, Knocked Loose, John 5 And The Creatures, Butcher Babies, From Ashes To New, Dinosaur Pile-Up, Diamante, Goodbye June and BulletBoys.

And as if that wasn’t enough music, organisers have also today confirmed that Liliac, Color Of Chaos, East Side Gamblers, Budderside, Paralandra, Hericane Alice, Travis Bond, Fist Of Rage, Outlaw Devils, 90lb Wrench, Severmind, Love Sick Radio, Mind Of Fury, Jessikill, Straight Six, The Rumours and Chaotic Resemblance will also play sets across the festival’s three stages.

Rocklahoma producer Mike DuCharme says: “Rocklahoma festival is pride, culture and community! Our fans grew up coming here and now their kids are following suit.

“We share their same enthusiasm and vision and have worked hard to make sure there was something for everyone.

“We are excited to have Slipknot make their first festival appearance, surrounded by several returning fan favourites including Five Finger Death Punch, Staind and Papa Roach, plus a few that helped build the history of the event like Anthrax, Halestorm and Warrant.

“Fans can expect further improvements to the site and experience in 2020. Get ready to rock as this year promises to be another weekend long party!”

Tickets for Rocklahoma 2020 will go on sale from 10am CT this coming Friday (January 24) through the festival website.