Warrant - Louder Harder Faster album review

The title speaks volumes. In Warrant’s tenth studio album are echoes of their early, pre-grunge millionsellers – 1989’s Dirty Rotten Filthy Stinking Rich and 1990’s Cherry Pie – but the LA band’s new material is, as advertised, louder, harder, faster.

With four veterans of their glory days still present, alongside former Lynch Mob singer Robert Mason, the band’s line-up remains the same as on their previous album Rockaholic, released in 2011, three months before the death of original frontman Jani Lane. This album’s tone is set with the title track, a flat-out blaster. There’s more heavy fire in Music Man and New Rebellion, the latter reminiscent of vintage Skid Row. And if the big ballad, U In My Life, sounds like Steel Panther minus the gags… well, these dudes were doing this kind of stuff long before it became an ironic joke.

So, a kick-ass record from Warrant in 2017. Few will have seen that coming.