The 5 essential Hollywood Undead songs, picked by Hollywood Undead

Hollywood Undead have just released their fifth full-length album, titled V, and we thought it was the perfect time to re-introduce the rock world to the masked rap-metallers.

In the below video, we sit down with Johnny 3 Tears and J-Dog to pick out the five essential Hollywood Undead songs – one from each album. Starting way back in 2008 with their debut album Swan Songs, Johnny and J-Dog tell the story behind Black Dahlia which was written way before the band were signed, and reveal that only one of them could actually afford to eat each day. So if you were doing vocals, you got to go to Subway.

The pair go on to talk about their four other favourites, including latest single California Dreaming, written as an anthem for the people who don’t make it when they come to Cali to realise their dream. Growing up there, Hollywood Undead have seen countless people fail in the chase for fame and riches.

Hollywood Undead’s new album Five is out now, via BMG.

Hollywood Undead 2018 UK tour dates

Jan 24: O2 Academy, Glasgow

Jan 25: Academy, Manchester

Jan 26: O2 Academy, Birmingham

Jan 27: The LCR - UEA, Norwich

Jan 29: Koko, London

Jan 30: Koko, London

