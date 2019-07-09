Slayer announce the final leg of their farewell tour

Slayer have announced the final leg of their farewell tour.

The band have been on the road across the world for one last time since May last year – and today they’ve revealed their last 18 dates, which show they’ll bring the curtain down on their remarkable career at The Forum in Los Angeles on November 30.

A statement reads: “On Saturday, November 2, 2019, Tom Araya, Kerry King, Gary Holt and Paul Bostaph will set off on The Final Campaign, the seventh and final leg of its farewell world tour.

“This last hurrah will start at the Explore Asheville Arena in Asheville, NC, and see the band taking its goodbye bow at the Los Angeles Forum on Saturday, November 30.

“Accompanying Slayer for this last ride are Primus, Ministry and Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals performing a vulgar display of Pantera, who will support on all dates.”

Tickets will go on general sale this coming Friday (July 12) from 10am local time.

Find a full list of Slayer’s last ever shows below.

(Image credit: Slayer)

Slayer: The Final Campaign

Nov 02: Asheville Explore Asheville Arena, NC

Nov 03: Raleigh PNC Arena, NC

Nov 05: Salem Civic Center, VA

Nov 06: Hershey Giant Center, PA

Nov 08: Springfield Mass Mutual Center, MA

Nov 09: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Nov 11: Louisville KFC Yum Center, KY

Nov 12: Columbus Nationwide Arena, OH

Nov 14: Moline TaxSlayer Arena, IL

Nov 15: Sioux Falls Denny Sanford Center, SD

Nov 17: Fargo Fargodome, ND

Nov 18: Omaha CHI Health Center, NE

Nov 20: Colorado Springs Broadmore Arena, CO

Nov 22: Billings Rimrock Arena, MT

Nov 24: Spokane Arena, WA

Nov 26: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA

Nov 27: Las Vegas MGM Arena, NV

Nov 30: Los Angeles The Forum, CA