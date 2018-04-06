Shinedown unleash The Human Radio video

Shinedown have released a video for The Human Radio. It's the second track to emerge from the band's sixth studio album, Attention Attention, following Devil, which was released last month.

The album is the follow-up to 2015’s Threat To Survival, and will be released on May 4. It was produced and mixed by Shinedown bassist Eric Bass.

In a statement, the band say “The 14-track album, Shinedown’s most raw and personal to date, is a mental, emotional and physical journey that follows an individual from life’s lowest lows to the highest highs, as anxieties dissipate and demons disappear… The story that unfolds as the album progresses is a powerful statement about the resolve of the human spirit, our will to overcome struggles and the importance of respecting and leaning on one another.”

Attention Attention is available for pre-order now. Deluxe album bundles are also available from the official Shinedown webstore. The options include the Ultimate Vinyl bundle, which contains a limited edition transparent yellow double vinyl package, a 3’ x 5’ flag, and exclusive Attention Attention and Devil t-shirts.

Shinedown will play 29 dates across the US this summer with Godsmack, and will play the main stage on Sunday June 10 at Download Festival.