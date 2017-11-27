Scorpions, Megadeth, Yes feat. ARW & Roger Hodgson confirmed for Stone Free

The organisers of the Stone Free festival have announced the headline acts for next year’s event, which is returning to a two-day format after last year’s single day soiree.

Saturday’s bill will be topped by Scorpions with support from Megadeth, while the Sunday line-up of prog-friendly acts will be headlined by Yes featuring Anderson Rabin Wakeman, with support from former Supertramp mainman Roger Hodgson. The festival will take place at the 02 Arena June 16-17. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday.

Joanne Shaw Taylor has also been confirmed for the festival, and further acts will be announced soon.

Features returning to the festival include the Speak Easy Lounge, the Vinyl Fair, a beer garden, multiple stages throughout The O2, plus an aftershow party on Saturday and VIP packages.

Stone Free launched in 2016 with headline sets from Alice Cooper and Rick Wakeman, while this year’s event was topped by Ritchie Blackmore.