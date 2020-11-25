Saga announce new acoustic album

Canadian pomp rockers Saga have announced that they will release a brand new studio album Symmetry through earMusic on March 12.

The new album was recorded in the band's home studios following their 2020 tour and will feature acoustic renditions of Saga classics like Wind Him Up, Say Goodbye To Hollywood and Tired World. You can view the complete tracklisting and new artwork below,

“After opening for “ourselves” Saga, on our 2017 European tour acoustically, the decision to record and acoustic record was born," explains guitarist Ian Crichton. "This is different Saga everyone! We invited from Ontario Canada, Shane Cook on fiddle, and Stefany Seki, Beth Silver on cello to accompany us on our offside interpretation of music we've played for years, had a lot of fun doing so! Acoustic Saga!?!?!... it’s like construction work for an electric guitar player.”

Symmetry will be available as will be available as a CD jewel case, double vinyl gatefold and digital .

Pre-order Symmetry.

(Image credit: earMUSIC)

Saga: Symmetry

1. Pitchman

2. The Perfect Time To Feel Better

- Time To Go

- The Perfectionist

- We Hope You’re Feeling Better

3. Images – Chapter 1

4. Always There

5. Prelude # 1

6. Say Goodbye TO Hollywood

7. Prelude # 2

8. The Right Side Of The Other Hall

- Footsteps in the Hall

-On The Other Side

You Were Right

9. La Foret Harmonieuse

10. Wind Him Up

11. No Regrets – Chapter 5

12. Tired World – Chapter 6