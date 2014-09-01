Nine facts about A Farewell To Kings

Rush's classic A Farewell To Kings album was released this day in 1977. So here's a short reminder of a few related facts, just in case the subject comes up at dinner.

This was the first Rush album to sell half-a-million copies in the States. * The birds you can clearly hear on both Xanadu and the title track were recorded outside Rockfield Studios in Wales, where the album was made. * The lyrics for Cinderella Man are based on the classic 1936 screwball comedy Mr. Deeds Goes To Town. * Xanadu was inspired by the poem Kubla Khan by Samuel Coleridge Taylor. * Closer To The Heart was the first Rush song to credit an external writer. This was Peter Talbot, a friend of Neil Peart. * Cygnus X-1 Book I: The Voyage, which closes the album, is the first part of the Cygnus X-1 sci fi story. The second part, Book II: Hemispheres, opens the next album, Hemispheres. * Co-producer Terry Brown does the spoken word intro to Cygnus X-1 Book I: The Voyage. * A Farewell To Kings was the first Rush album to chart in the UK, where it peaked at number 22. * The earliest known live performance of any song from the album was when Xanadu was played on May 10, 1977 in Miiwaukee.