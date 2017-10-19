Rush to celebrate 40th anniversary of A Farewell To Kings

Rush have announced that they’ll release a new and expanded edition of their 1977 studio album A Farewell To Kings later this year.

It’ll arrive on December 1 as a Super Deluxe Edition, on 3CD, 4LP and via digital platforms.

The Super Deluxe Edition will include three CDs, a Blu-ray audio disc and four heavyweight 180g vinyl LPs.

The set encompasses the Abbey Road Mastering Studios 2015 remastered edition of the album for the first time on CD – and a complete Rush concert recorded in February 1978 at London’s Hammersmith Odeon. It’s been newly mixed by longtime Rush engineer and original A Farewell To Kings producer Terry Brown from the multi-track live tapes.

It will also feature four newly-recorded cover versions by Dream Theater, Big Wreck, The Trews and Alain Johannes, along with an instrumental studio outtake of the “spacey sound effects” used on the album titled Cygnus X-2 Eh.

The Hammersmith show features more than 34 minutes of previously unreleased material, including the tracks Lakeside Park, Closer To the Heart and the complete 2112 suite.

The Blu-ray disc boasts a new 5.1 surround sound mix by Steven Wilson, along with promo videos for A Farewell To Kings, Xanadu and Closer To The Heart.

The new cover has been designed by Rush’s longtime creative director Hugh Syme – and he’s also created new pieces of artwork to accompany the album’s six original tracks. The liner notes have been written by Grammy-winning rock historian Rob Bowman.

Also included in the Super Deluxe Edition is a King’s Ring with velvet pouch and neck chain, two lithographs, a 12-inch turntable mat and a reproduction of the 1978 A Farewell To Kings tour programme.

All versions of A Farewell To Kings 40th anniversary edition are now available for pre-order.

Find the full contents below.

Rush A Farewell To Kings 40th Anniversary Edition contents

Disc 1: Original Album

A Farewell To Kings Xanadu Closer To The Heart Cinderella Man Madrigal Cygnus X-1

Disc 2: Live at Hammersmith Odeon - February 20, 1978

Bastille Day Lakeside Park By-Tor & The Snowdon Xanadu A Farewell To Kings Something For Nothing Cygnus X-1

Disc 3: Live at Hammersmith Odeon - February 20, 1978

Anthem Closer To The Heart 2112 Working Man Fly By Night In The Mood Drum Solo Cinderella Man

Bonus tracks

Xanadu - Dream Theater Closer To The Heart - Big Wreck Cinderella Man - The Trews Madrigal - Alain Johannes Cygnus X-2 Eh

Disc 4 - Blu-ray Audio

96kHz 24-bit 5.1 Surround Mix by Steven Wilson 96kHz 24-bit Original Stereo Analog 2015 Remaster 1977 Promo Videos: A Farewell To Kings Xanadu Closer To The Heart

Nine facts about A Farewell To Kings