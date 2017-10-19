Trending

Rush to celebrate 40th anniversary of A Farewell To Kings

By News  

Rush will release a new and expanded edition of their 1977 album A Farewell To Kings in December - featuring live set recorded in London in 1978

The A Farewell To Kings 40th anniversary box set

Rush have announced that they’ll release a new and expanded edition of their 1977 studio album A Farewell To Kings later this year.

It’ll arrive on December 1 as a Super Deluxe Edition, on 3CD, 4LP and via digital platforms.

The Super Deluxe Edition will include three CDs, a Blu-ray audio disc and four heavyweight 180g vinyl LPs.

The set encompasses the Abbey Road Mastering Studios 2015 remastered edition of the album for the first time on CD – and a complete Rush concert recorded in February 1978 at London’s Hammersmith Odeon. It’s been newly mixed by longtime Rush engineer and original A Farewell To Kings producer Terry Brown from the multi-track live tapes.

It will also feature four newly-recorded cover versions by Dream Theater, Big Wreck, The Trews and Alain Johannes, along with an instrumental studio outtake of the “spacey sound effects” used on the album titled Cygnus X-2 Eh.

The Hammersmith show features more than 34 minutes of previously unreleased material, including the tracks Lakeside Park, Closer To the Heart and the complete 2112 suite.

The Blu-ray disc boasts a new 5.1 surround sound mix by Steven Wilson, along with promo videos for A Farewell To Kings, Xanadu and Closer To The Heart.

The new cover has been designed by Rush’s longtime creative director Hugh Syme – and he’s also created new pieces of artwork to accompany the album’s six original tracks. The liner notes have been written by Grammy-winning rock historian Rob Bowman.

Also included in the Super Deluxe Edition is a King’s Ring with velvet pouch and neck chain, two lithographs, a 12-inch turntable mat and a reproduction of the 1978 A Farewell To Kings tour programme.

All versions of A Farewell To Kings 40th anniversary edition are now available for pre-order.

Find the full contents below.

Rush A Farewell To Kings 40th Anniversary Edition contents

Disc 1: Original Album

  1. A Farewell To Kings
  2. Xanadu
  3. Closer To The Heart
  4. Cinderella Man
  5. Madrigal
  6. Cygnus X-1

Disc 2: Live at Hammersmith Odeon - February 20, 1978

  1. Bastille Day
  2. Lakeside Park
  3. By-Tor & The Snowdon
  4. Xanadu
  5. A Farewell To Kings
  6. Something For Nothing
  7. Cygnus X-1

Disc 3: Live at Hammersmith Odeon - February 20, 1978

  1. Anthem
  2. Closer To The Heart
  3. 2112
  4. Working Man
  5. Fly By Night
  6. In The Mood
  7. Drum Solo
  8. Cinderella Man

Bonus tracks

  1. Xanadu - Dream Theater
  2. Closer To The Heart - Big Wreck
  3. Cinderella Man - The Trews
  4. Madrigal - Alain Johannes
  5. Cygnus X-2 Eh

Disc 4 - Blu-ray Audio

  1. 96kHz 24-bit 5.1 Surround Mix by Steven Wilson
  2. 96kHz 24-bit Original Stereo Analog 2015 Remaster
  3. 1977 Promo Videos:
  4. A Farewell To Kings
  5. Xanadu
  6. Closer To The Heart

