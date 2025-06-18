Deluxe nine-disc box set of Hawkwind's Hall Of The Mountain Grill to be released in August

A limited-edition deluxe nine-disc box set of Hawkwind's 1974 album, Hall Of The Mountain Grill, will be released through Cherry Red Records on August 29.

The new set features seven CDs and two Blu-ray discs and features a brand new remaster of the original album with seven bonus tracks drawn from studio out-takes and rare singles, along with two full previously unreleased concerts mixed by Stephen W Tayler.

The new concerts are from Edmonton, London in January 1974, a benefit concert for imprisoned LSD advocate Timothy Leary, which featured a guest appearance by Robert Calvert and Joanna Harcourt-Smith, Leary’s partner. The second is a full concert recorded at the Allen Theatre in Cleveland, Ohio on March 22, 1974. In addition, the set also includes Tayler’s new mix of the full 1999 Party concert at the Auditorium, Chicago on March 21, 1974.

The box set, which also features a an illustrated book with new essay, also features Blu-Ray discs featuring a 5.1 Surround Sound up-mix of the album, (this due to the multi-track master tapes being lost) and a 5.1 Surround Sound mix of Hawkwind’s concert at the Allen Theatre show from the original 16-track master tapes.

The album, Hawkwind's fourth, saw the arrival of violinist and keyboard player Simon House (who sadly died last month) following the departure of Robert Calvert and electronic effects wizard Dik Mik. The album took its name from a Portobello Road cafe frequented by the band.

Remastered vinyl and CD editions of the album will also be released. You can see full tracklisting details below.

Pre-order Hall Of The Mountain Grill Limited Edition Box Set.

(Image credit: Cherry Red Records)

Hawkwind: Hall Of The Mountain Grill

DISC ONE: Hall of the Mountain Grill remastered

1 The Psychedelic Warlords (Disappear In Smoke)

2 Wind Of Change

3 D-Rider

4 Web Weaver

5 You’d Better Believe It

6 Hall Of The Mountain Grill

7 Lost Johnny

8 Goat Willow

9 Paradox

Bonus tracks - A & B sides of single – Released in Germany as United Artists UA 35 566 in July 1974

10 It’s So Easy (studio version)

11 You’d Better Believe It (Rockfield Studios version) 12 Wind of Change (alternate version)

13 It’s So Easy (B-side of single)

14 The Psychedelic Warlords (Disappear in Smoke) (single version)

15 You’d Better Believe It (single version)

16 Paradox (single version)

DISC TWO: Live at the Edmonton Sundown January 1974 Previously unreleased. Mixed by Stephen W Tayler

1 Introduction

2 Brainbox Pollution

3 It’s So Easy

4 You Know You’re Only Dreaming

5 America Poem

6 Brainstorm

7 Seven By Seven

8 The Watcher

9 The Awakening

10 Paradox

DISC THREE: Live at the Edmonton Sundown January 1974 Previously unreleased. Mixed by Stephen W Tayler

1 You’d Better Believe It

2 D-Rider

3 Sonic Attack

4 Master Of The Universe

5 Welcome To The Future

6 Orgone Accumulator

7 Silver Machine

DISC FOUR: The 1999 Party – Live at the Auditorium, Chicago 21 March 1974. The New mix by Stephen W Tayler

1 Introduction

2 Standing On The Edge

3 Brainbox Pollution

4 It’s So Easy

5 You Know You’re Only Dreaming

6 Veterans Of A Thousand Psychic Wars

7 Brainstorm

8 Seven Bb=y Seven

DISC FIVE: The 1999 Party – Live at the Auditorium, Chicago 21 March 1974. The New mix by Stephen W Tayler

1 The Watcher

2 The Awakening

3 Paradox

4 You’d Better Believe It

5 Psychedelic Warlords (Disappear In Smoke)

6 D-Rider

7 Sonic Attack

8 Master Of The Universe

9 Welcome To The Future

DISC SIX: The 1999 Party – Live at the Allen Theatre, Cleveland 22 March 1974. Mixed by Stephen W Tayler. Previously unreleased

1 Introduction

2 Standing on the Edge

3 Brainbox Pollution

4 It’s So Easy

5 You Know You’re Only Dreaming

6 Veterans Of A Thousand Psychic Wars

7 Brainstorm

8 Seven By Seven

DISC SEVEN: The 1999 Party – Live at the Allen Theatre, Cleveland 22 March 1974. Mixed by Stephen W Tayler. Previously unreleased

1 The Watcher

2 The Awakening

3 Paradox

4 You’d Better Believe It

5 Psychedelic Warlords (Disappear In Smoke)

6 D-Rider

7 Sonic Attack

8 Master Of The Universe

9 Welcome To The Future

10 Orgone Accumulator

DISC EIGHT - BLU-RAY: Hall of the Mountain Grill 5.1 Surround Sound up-mix by Stephen W Tayler

1 The Psychedelic Warlords (Disappear In Smoke)

2 Wind Of Change

3 D-Rider

4 Web Weaver

5 You’d Better Believe It

6 Hall Of The Mountain Grill

7 Lost Johnny

8 Goat Willow

9 Paradox

DISC NINE - BLU-RAY: The 1999 Party – Live at the Allen Theatre, Cleveland 22 March 1974. 5.1 Surround Sound & Stereo mixes by Stephen W Tayler. Previously unreleased

1 Introduction

2 Standing On The Edge

3 Brainbox Pollution

4 It’s So Easy

5 You Know You’re Only Dreaming

6 Veterans Of A Thousand Psychic Wars

7 Brainstorm

8 Seven By Seven

9 The Watcher

10 The Awakening

11 Paradox

12 You’d Better Believe It

13 Psychedelic Warlords (Disappear In Smoke)

14 D-Rider

15 Sonic Attack

16 Master of the Universe

17 Welcome to the Future

18 Orgone Accumulator